PLCs, DCSs & Controllers



Powerful controller for high safety requirements

August 2022 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

The BPC 9102S Remote Field Controller from Phoenix Contact is the most powerful controller in the product range based on PLCnext Technology. It was developed especially for applications with the highest safety requirements and extreme conditions.

Using an Intel Core i7-10700TE processor and two powerful processors based on Arm architecture, the controller is one of the best performers on the market. Created for use in extreme conditions, with a fanless design, it can be used in temperatures from -20°C to 60°C.

The device opens up a wide range of new applications beyond the classic safety controller. Thanks to its 8-core processor, high-level language and open-source software such as Docker or even Matlab Simulink can run simultaneously with the control program, without jeopardising the real-time capability. Safety of machinery is ensured through diversified processors and support for up to 300 PROFIsafe devices.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Email: sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


