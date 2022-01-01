Powerful controller for high safety requirements

The BPC 9102S Remote Field Controller from Phoenix Contact is the most powerful controller in the product range based on PLCnext Technology. It was developed especially for applications with the highest safety requirements and extreme conditions.
Using an Intel Core i7-10700TE processor and two powerful processors based on Arm architecture, the controller is one of the best performers on the market. Created for use in extreme conditions, with a fanless design, it can be used in temperatures from -20°C to 60°C.
The device opens up a wide range of new applications beyond the classic safety controller. Thanks to its 8-core processor, high-level language and open-source software such as Docker or even Matlab Simulink can run simultaneously with the control program, without jeopardising the real-time capability. Safety of machinery is ensured through diversified processors and support for up to 300 PROFIsafe devices.
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The range of terminal blocks in miniature format from Phoenix Contact can be conveniently wired and mounted in various ways, in even the narrowest of spaces.
Electrical Power & Protection
Zebotec’s large free-standing systems come with their own challenges, but for its floating power stations on bodies of water, wireless Ethernet networking is the only sensible solution.
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Novus has released its N20K48 controller family. This new concept is based on a compact, powerful core controller plus a growing family of micromodules that enable it to meet a wide range of application requirements.