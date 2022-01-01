LV switchboard with enhanced safety features

August 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

Schneider Electric recently announced the launch of its next-generation BlokSeT low-voltage (LV) switchboard, a state-of-the-art design that answers the need for superior operational safety in the world of high-performance LV power applications.

BlokSeT’s iPMCC (intelligent Power and Motor Control Center) is a highly capable and advanced solution for fault prevention, protection and automatic restart. Safety and reliability have been significantly improved with iPMCC’s new temperature and humidity monitoring thermal sensors. This permanent thermal monitoring system utilises small plastic non-contact and non-powered IR sensors that extend the maintenance lifecycle and mitigate safety risks such as electrical fires.

Another major design improvement is the new fresh look and feel, giving the BlokSeT a stylish, ergonomic finish. This innovation makes it easier and safer to operate and maintain the LV switchboard. With EcoStruxure IoT-enabled solutions, switchboard data can be collected and analysed in real time via wireless connectivity, giving operators predictive – rather than preventive – maintenance analysis.

Credit(s)

Schneider Electric South Africa





