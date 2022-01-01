More women to be capped at MUT’s Women’s Month graduation

August 2022 News

Women are once again leading the pack of those graduating at this year’s Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) graduation, further cementing the university’s position as a leader in empowering underprivileged and previously disadvantaged individuals through education.

A total of 1608 female and 1151 male graduands will be capped at MUT’s graduation, set to be held during Women’s Month at the University’s iconic Pixley ka Isaka Seme Hall in Umlazi Township. Commenting on this year’s results, acting vice-chancellor and principal of MUT, Professor Marcus Ramogale, said he was excited at the number of female graduands the university is producing.

“MUT has always believed that education has the ability to transform the lives of all in society. It is encouraging to see that women are graduating in numbers. I am sure that these graduates will take what they have learned and plough it back into their communities. To borrow from the African proverb, if you educate a woman, you educate a nation,” said Professor Ramogale.

All told, 990 women will graduate from the Faculty of Management Sciences, compared to 453 males, and 308 women will graduate with qualifications in the Faculty of Natural Sciences, compared to 204 men. The Faculty of Engineering remains the only faculty where men lead the numbers, with 494 compared to 310 women.

This is the second year in a row that more females are graduating at MUT than their male counterparts. Having the graduation ceremonies in Women’s Month is also meant to honour women. “Our university was founded to provide technical education to marginalised black people at the time of its founding; we are honoured to see that we continue to empower disadvantaged groups through education,” said Dr Phumzile Masala, MUT registrar.

The 2022 graduation comes on the back of two years without face-to-face graduations at the university due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s ceremony will also see MUT introduce its new academic attire, which is aligned with its new corporate identity.

Mbali Mkhize, senior director: marketing and communication at MUT, said it was fitting for the university to introduce its academic attire at this year’s ceremony. “Our students waited for two years for face-to-face graduation; the new attire makes this year’s graduation extra special,” said Mkhize. “The feedback from staff, students and the alumni community has been overwhelming.”

Mkhize added that it was humbling to see such positive responses from students who are the end-users. The new academic attire has been welcomed by thousands, as shown by responses on social media posts. “That we get to launch the new academic attire during Women’s Month, when more women will be graduating than their male counterparts, is the cherry on top,” said Mkhize.

For more information visit www.mut.ac.za






