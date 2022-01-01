Tiny transmitter for Memosens sensors

Memosens sensors have acquired a strong market position in recent years, thanks to a plug connector with inductive transmission that is protected from external impacts – ideal for use in challenging environments. Transmitters are then used for easy data transfer of acquired sensor readings, and so Knick has expanded its range of Memosens sensors with the MemoTrans MT201N, a transmitter solution that is space-saving, flexible and cost-efficient.

The transmitters in the MemoTrans MT201N product line are suitable for use with all pH, ORP (oxidation-reduction potential), oxygen and conductivity sensors that use Memosens technology. Users can be assured of both flexibility and safety, as the devices are extremely compact in design and thus take up little space, allowing them to fit directly into existing Knick fittings. Installation is therefore possible without the use of special tools.

The transmitters are available in two versions: the multiparameter version with 4-20 mA HART protocol support for full device and sensor configuration, as well as calibration and diagnostics with the FDI package; and the fixed-parameter version with preset 4-20 mA outputs for each parameter, which makes for quick commissioning. The transmitters feature a green/red LED for on-site diagnostics, and the use of pre-calibrated sensors minimises maintenance and plant downtime.

In terms of data transfer, the compact transmitter is in no way inferior to its larger cousins. With Memosens on board, reliable data transfer is assured – the measured values are digitised directly in the sensor and relayed to the transmitter in a contactless process.

In keeping with the use of Memosens sensors in tough environments, the transmitter is also equipped with a sturdy, sealed housing, making it ideal for use in the pharmaceutical, food, energy or water industries. Protection classes IP67, IP68 and NEMA 6 also enable operation in outdoor installations.

