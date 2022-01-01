Unlock knowledge with Netilion Water Network Insights

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2022 IT in Manufacturing

Endress+Hauser’s Netilion is a cloud-based IIoT ecosystem designed for industrial processes. It connects the physical and digital worlds to send valuable information from the field straight to a user’s phone, tablet or other device, empowering them to improve efficiency and drive innovation.

Because any facility’s information is valuable and needs protection, Netilion allows you to access data digitally because it meets internationally recognised security standards for cloud platforms, making it a safe harbour for your data. When developing Netilion, the company’s aim was to make it easy to use, resulting in simple initial implementation and comfortable daily use, with data always being just a few taps away.

Most plants have equipment from various vendors installed, so an IIoT solution should provide data from as many assets as possible. To this end, the multi-brand Netilion ecosystem brings transparency to a plant, regardless of device type or manufacturer.

Turn data into knowledge

Netilion services are designed to trace and use all kinds of data from the field – this level of data access can increase an organisation’s knowledge of its installation and ease operations. The platform comprises several components:

• Netilion Value is a digital monitoring service that connects you to your measurements wherever you are, letting you see what’s happening in your facility at any time.

• Netilion Health is a digital asset-health management service that puts your maintenance team a step ahead of problems.

• Netilion Analytics is a digital service that lets you manage all the devices in your plant, allowing you to use their data to eliminate obsolescence.

• Netilion Library is a file management service designed to organise documents related to your plant’s instrumentation.

• Netilion Connect integrates data and knowledge into your infrastructure by transferring collected data into your own systems. This can be done with the aid of the API provided by Netilion Connect.

Tailormade solution for water management

Water Network Insights is a tailormade solution that helps optimise processes across the entire water cycle anywhere, anytime. This solution records measurements from all process steps and displays the data in a customisable visualisation.

The supply of high-quality drinking and process water often requires time-consuming maintenance of numerous infrastructures, which might be located far apart or be difficult to access. Industrial, commercial and municipal wastewater is often heavily contaminated and must go through several cleaning processes to comply with environmental regulations. Endress+Hauser thus offers this smart water network management solution that visualises water flows comprehensively.

Netilion Water Network Insights enables simple and remote device verification during operation thanks to Heartbeat technology. With just a few clicks, an ISO 9001-certified and metrologically traceable verification can be triggered directly within the solution for all supported flowmeters. With this automated, cloud-based instrument verification, plant operators can easily and effortlessly meet regulatory requirements while saving costs and time.

From drinking water quality to treated wastewater residual emissions, this customisable and web-based solution allows for real-time monitoring of KPIs around the clock, whether in the field or in the control centre. The comprehensive visualisation of all water flows guarantees complete transparency in your water network and helps you to optimise all processes where sensors gather valuable information.

The benefits of using Netilion Water Network Insights include:

• Increased efficiency with remote data collection, eliminating manual measurements and on-site sampling. Rely on automated reports that are less prone to errors.

• Enhance energy efficiency and costs through lower energy consumption thanks to reliable detection of leaks in the water network and by optimising pumping times.

• Optimise water availability by predicting water consumption thanks to comprehensive trend analyses and forecasts using current weather data (e.g. runoff, water demand, availability, etc.).

• Assure legal compliance of material loads and reliable billing of costs through permanent monitoring of incoming wastewater volume and quality, allowing you to detect deviations at an early stage.

• Benefit from cloud-based flowmeter verification with Heartbeat technology and save time with integrated verification reports that enable remote device verification.

Credit(s)

Endress+Hauser South Africa





