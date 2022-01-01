Editor's Choice
Portable benchtop gas analyser

August 2022 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

The Servoflex MiniFoodPack 5200 analyser has been designed specifically to meet the demanding needs of the food industry for analysing the headspace of modified atmosphere packaging (MAP). It gives fast, accurate and reliable analysis of common gas mixtures used in MAP. The 5200 MiniFoodPack replaces the well-established Servomex 574 and 1450 analysers.

This compact, portable and easy-to-use instrument is based upon non-depleting, component-specific measurement techniques (magnetodynamic paramagnetic and infrared) for long life and minimal running costs, avoiding the problems associated with electrochemical and zirconia-based methods of analysis.

Customer pre-tested software offers ease of use, simple calibration and advanced features including data logging to assist traceability (up to 200 measurements can be stored in the internal memory). Innovative construction techniques result in a robust unit with a space-saving footprint. Optional extras include a rechargeable battery and sampling accessories for internal or external pump options.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 918 6994
Fax: +27 11 894 1037
Email: info@e-analytics.co.za
www: www.e-analytics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Elemental Analytics


