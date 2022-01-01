Portable benchtop gas analyser

August 2022
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The Servoflex MiniFoodPack 5200 analyser has been designed specifically to meet the demanding needs of the food industry for analysing the headspace of modified atmosphere packaging (MAP). It gives fast, accurate and reliable analysis of common gas mixtures used in MAP. The 5200 MiniFoodPack replaces the well-established Servomex 574 and 1450 analysers.
This compact, portable and easy-to-use instrument is based upon non-depleting, component-specific measurement techniques (magnetodynamic paramagnetic and infrared) for long life and minimal running costs, avoiding the problems associated with electrochemical and zirconia-based methods of analysis.
Customer pre-tested software offers ease of use, simple calibration and advanced features including data logging to assist traceability (up to 200 measurements can be stored in the internal memory). Innovative construction techniques result in a robust unit with a space-saving footprint. Optional extras include a rechargeable battery and sampling accessories for internal or external pump options.
Doctored diesel is dangerous
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Small amounts of illuminating paraffin may not affect the properties of diesel enough for it to fail SABS specifications, so it can be present even if the fuel passes standard tests.
Read more...Hydrogen: the key to energy turnaround Pepperl+Fuchs
Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
If you want to curb climate change, you can’t get around hydrogen. To ensure the safety of automated processes, explosion-proof components and sensors with a wide range of functions are required. Pepperl+Fuchs offers the hydrogen industry a comprehensive portfolio of devices and many years of experience in diverse areas.
Read more...Non-nuclear slurry density meter Allpronix
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Rhosonics helps mineral processing plants to replace nuclear density gauges by using ultrasonic technology, allowing operators to achieve process optimisation in a safer, more reliable, sustainable and cost effective way, and contribute to a greener and smarter industry.