Industrial Computer Hardware



Cleanroom tablet PC

August 2022 Industrial Computer Hardware

Extech has announced that, in conjunction with AGL Automation in the UK, it is able to offer the new Caitron GMP Cleanroom Tablet, designed for mobile working solutions within pharmaceutical and biotech industries adhering to GMP practices.

Based upon the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus, the GMP Cleanroom Tablet’s stainless steel housing is completely closed (IP69) and has been developed according to GMP standards. It is, therefore, free from sharp edges and dead spaces, and highly resistant to cleaning agents commonly used in the industry. This enables comfortable and efficient cleaning over many cleaning cycles.

The device is convenient to operate, even with multiple pairs of nitrile cleanroom gloves or a stylus. Both the front and rear cameras of the tablet can be used within the stainless steel enclosure. By consistently dispensing with frames and weld seams, the tablet has a completely smooth and easy-to-clean surface without joints or cracks. All HMIs of the cleanroom series, as well as the corresponding brackets and adaptors, have been tested by the Fraunhofer Institute.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a power supply and RFID/NFC reader are completely integrated in the housing of the HMI, without any additional elements protruding. This avoids hygiene and leakage risks that can occur with external connections. Technical specifications include:

• Dimensions: 304 x 214 x 12 mm.

• Weight: 1,95 kg including Microsoft Surface Tablet.

• Housing: electropolished stainless steel.

• Ingress protection: IP69.

• CPU: Intel Core i5.

• Memory: 8 GB RAM.

• Hard drive: 256 GB SSD.

• OS: Window 10 Pro.

• Display: 12,3”.

• Resolution: 2736 x 1825 px.

• Touch: 10-point multi-touch screen display.

• Front camera (5 MP) and back camera (8 MP).

• Connectors: 1 x magnetic connector for charging and data transfer (USB functionality) plus stainless steel cover for the connector when not plugged, to meet GMP A/B standards.

• Buttons: on/off, + and – button. If required, the BIOS can be accessed without removing the tablet from the housing.

For more information contact Extech Safety Systems, +27 10 055 7300/1, sales@extech.co.za, www.extech.co.za


Tel: +27 11 791 6000
Fax: +27 11 792 8294
Email: sales@extech.co.za
www: www.extech.co.za
Extech Safety Systems


