ARCA retains BASF MVV status

Following the conclusion of an award process, ARCA has once again been named as BASF’s Main Valve Vendor (MVV 4) partner for the period 2021-2026. The framework agreement, which will soon be finalised and signed, will cement ARCA’s position as one of two global key suppliers for automated control valves to BASF.

The main valve vendor concept is a supplier selection process developed by BASF that aims to procure standard valves for maintenance and projects from key suppliers. At the beginning of 2014, the company implemented a concept for the qualification of suppliers, which was divided into three phases and decided on the basis of quality, safety and cost criteria. The objectives of the selection process range from long-term cooperation with suppliers to standardisation and planning security, and from a global concept to a total cost of ownership (TCO) focus.

Small and medium-sized projects are awarded directly to the MVV 4 suppliers without a call for tenders. For large-scale projects, the call for tender is preferably issued in accordance with the standard equipment list. The MVV 4 appointment is valid from 2021 to 2026, with an option to extend.

BASF’s control valve procurement volume within Europe is estimated at approximately 20 - 30 million Euros per annum. With its qualification and inclusion in the BASF supplier list, ARCA has proven its performance as a reliable control valve supplier. The award is a vote of confidence and confirmation of good work already done, as well as an incentive that makes the ARCA team look forward to a joint and successful cooperation.

It was not until 2020 that BASF’s largest project in recent years – a new acetylene plant at its Ludwigshafen site – went into operation. There too, ARCA supplied high-quality control valves for diverse applications. ARCA scored points in this ground-breaking project as a technology leader with an optimal overall package of consulting, technology and cost-effectiveness.

In particular, the modular ECOTROL control valve (pictured) – with features such as short actuating times, optimised actuating forces, constant sealing force and system-specific control parameters – convinced in the awarding of the contract, as well as the installation of the positioner according to VDI/VDE 3847. The scope of delivery, comprising more than 250 valves, also included valves with a nominal size of 250 and larger, one of which was DN 500.

The new plant will be equipped with state-of-the-art technical equipment and processes, and will have a capacity of 90 000 tonnes of acetylene per year. Acetylene is an important raw material in the production of pharmaceuticals, plastics, solvents, electro-chemicals and textile fibres. The plant combines the world’s most efficient production process, strengthens the Ludwigshafen manufacturing network location, and improves BASF’s competitiveness in many markets.

As BASF’s Main Valve Vendor, ARCA was able to prove itself as a reliable and competent partner in this project, from joint project planning and execution, through to quality and adherence to deadlines. Necessary updates were carried out immediately in coordination as part of the ongoing process. BASF handled the entire project, from planning to commissioning.

