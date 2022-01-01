SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

Having resumed monthly in-person technology evenings earlier this year following a protracted hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions, on 13 July the SAIMC’s Johannesburg branch hosted the instrumentation and control community at Bryanston Sports Club.
The presenter was a familiar face to the local industry: Gary Friend, sales director of Extech Safety Systems and former member of the SAIMC council. His presentation covered Ex markings, the importance of which goes without saying, and delved into what each element of these markings represents. Seemingly straightforward multiple-choice questions at the end of each topic underscored how tricky it can actually be to interpret them correctly (the highly knowledgeable audience got most of the questions correct, which also goes without saying).
Given the hazardous nature of the environments in which Ex-rated equipment is installed, Gary’s presentation underscored the fact that any and all pieces of equipment must be selected by an engineer with highly specialised expertise and a thorough understanding of the application in question, and installed by a technician who is equipped with similar expertise and the necessary certification that goes along with it.
Sagadevan Kanniappen from WIKA tackled the interesting and relevant topic of pressure instrumentation protection and measurement stability methods for demanding applications.
May weather in Durban? Beautiful! And the weather on 6 May for the Durban branch golf day did not disappoint. It was clear, sunny, warm (dare we say hot?) and just beautiful ...
The SAIMC Cape Town management team would like to thank Robert Wright and RJConnect for the great presentation and hopes to hear from him again in the future.