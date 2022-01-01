Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

August 2022 SAIMC

Having resumed monthly in-person technology evenings earlier this year following a protracted hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions, on 13 July the SAIMC’s Johannesburg branch hosted the instrumentation and control community at Bryanston Sports Club.

The presenter was a familiar face to the local industry: Gary Friend, sales director of Extech Safety Systems and former member of the SAIMC council. His presentation covered Ex markings, the importance of which goes without saying, and delved into what each element of these markings represents. Seemingly straightforward multiple-choice questions at the end of each topic underscored how tricky it can actually be to interpret them correctly (the highly knowledgeable audience got most of the questions correct, which also goes without saying).

Given the hazardous nature of the environments in which Ex-rated equipment is installed, Gary’s presentation underscored the fact that any and all pieces of equipment must be selected by an engineer with highly specialised expertise and a thorough understanding of the application in question, and installed by a technician who is equipped with similar expertise and the necessary certification that goes along with it.


Credit(s)

Tel: 086 107 2462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: admin@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Disruption is coming to a police station near you!
SAIMC SAIMC
While reporting my mobile phone stolen, I got to thinking: what value did the officer at the police station bring to the incident?

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
Sagadevan Kanniappen from WIKA tackled the interesting and relevant topic of pressure instrumentation protection and measurement stability methods for demanding applications.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Government’s dilemma
SAIMC SAIMC
South Africa needs to get serious about the education of its citizens – all of them. Racial discrimination, lowering of standards, adding 5% to scores, etc., are not practices that are preparing our citizens for a new industrial revolution.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
News from the SAIMC Durban branch.

Read more...
SAIMC: Secunda branch
SAIMC SAIMC
News from the SAIMC Secunda branch.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: MALEs are ruling the world!
SAIMC SAIMC
“By the way, I see there are also many FEMALEs ruling the world.”

Read more...
SAIMC: Secunda branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The branch’s two most recent technology evenings featured presentations on ultrasonic flow meters, and cables and cable technology.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: The changing world
SAIMC SAIMC
Following a vote, MESA Africa will be integrated as a group within the SAIMC and will continue to be responsible for all MES/MOM activities.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The Hennie Prinsloo Golf Day May weather in Durban? Beautiful! And the weather on 6 May for the Durban branch golf day did not disappoint. It was clear, sunny, warm (dare we say hot?) and just beautiful ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Cape Town branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The SAIMC Cape Town management team would like to thank Robert Wright and RJConnect for the great presentation and hopes to hear from him again in the future.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved