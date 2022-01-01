Firmware update enhances RFID interfaces for IIoT

A free firmware update makes Turck Banner’s IP67 RFID interfaces fit for barrier-free communication in IIoT applications, such as for simple product identification and tracking. While the OPC UA server with the AutoID Companion Specification V. 1.01 ensures smooth, direct communication with MES, PLC, ERP or cloud systems, Turck Banner’s HF bus mode offers cost benefits for applications with many read points. Users also benefit from the minimal integration effort required for HF and UHF systems.
The firmware update makes the TBEN-L5-4RFID-8DXP-OPC-UA the first RFID module with an integrated OPC UA server to support Turck Banner’s HF bus mode, which allows the connection of up to 32 HF read/write devices to each individual RFID input. With four RFID channels per module, this means that up to 128 read points can be captured and parameterised centrally.
The new firmware also enables the continuous reading of UID/EPC or RFID user data. In this way, an MES or SAP system can, for example, receive or process data at any time as an event message without executing a method. It is activated by setting a variable that remains active after a power reset, so the RFID system can continue to supply data reliably even after a power failure.
The new web server with optimised user guidance and intuitive design enables web-based configuration of the OPC UA server, including the UHF parameters, and supplies UHF tools for testing the reading of tags.
Condition monitoring sensor with IO-Link Turck Banner
Sensors & Transducers
Continuously records humidity and temperature in production and storage areas, and outputs the values via IO-Link or as a switching signal.
Read more...Air humidity/temperature sensor with IO-Link Turck Banner
Temperature Measurement
Turck Banner is offering cost-effective condition monitoring in the field and in IIoT applications with its first combined air humidity/temperature sensor; it is very easy to integrate thanks to the IO-Link interface.
Read more...IO-Link portfolio for decentralised automation Turck Banner
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Turck Banner is expanding its extensive IO-Link portfolio with a robust IO-Link master with an M12 power supply, a compact IO-Link master in IP20, and an I/O-Hub with an additional power supply. This enables power hungry equipment such as grippers to be fed with up to 4 A of power.
Read more...RFID Read/Write Head for Ex Zone 1/21 Turck Banner
IS & Ex
Turck Banner is expanding its Industry 4.0 portfolio into explosion-protected areas and is thus underlining its commitment to being a supplier of end-to-end IIoT solutions in the process industry.
Read more...Wireless fieldbus modules SMC Corporation South Africa
Industrial Wireless
The EX600-W is well suited for use with collaborative robotics for improved machine safety and quick connection of tool changers on robotic arms.
Read more...Grist for the mill Turck Banner
Editor's Choice Sensors & Transducers
To meet the requirements of Swiss company Bühler with regard to its MHSA grain huller, Turck certified its contactless Li linear position sensor for use in the Ex area. Thanks to its contactless operating principle, the robust sensors are both maintenance-free and wear-free. They offer an impressive performance due to their optimum reproducibility, resolution and linearity over a large temperature range.
Read more...Ex-rated strain gauge transducer Turck Banner
Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner's IMX12-SG for force measurement applications in hazardous areas achieves response times below 10 ms and can be used as a repeater or signal converter.