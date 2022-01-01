Firmware update enhances RFID interfaces for IIoT

A free firmware update makes Turck Banner’s IP67 RFID interfaces fit for barrier-free communication in IIoT applications, such as for simple product identification and tracking. While the OPC UA server with the AutoID Companion Specification V. 1.01 ensures smooth, direct communication with MES, PLC, ERP or cloud systems, Turck Banner’s HF bus mode offers cost benefits for applications with many read points. Users also benefit from the minimal integration effort required for HF and UHF systems.

The firmware update makes the TBEN-L5-4RFID-8DXP-OPC-UA the first RFID module with an integrated OPC UA server to support Turck Banner’s HF bus mode, which allows the connection of up to 32 HF read/write devices to each individual RFID input. With four RFID channels per module, this means that up to 128 read points can be captured and parameterised centrally.

The new firmware also enables the continuous reading of UID/EPC or RFID user data. In this way, an MES or SAP system can, for example, receive or process data at any time as an event message without executing a method. It is activated by setting a variable that remains active after a power reset, so the RFID system can continue to supply data reliably even after a power failure.

The new web server with optimised user guidance and intuitive design enables web-based configuration of the OPC UA server, including the UHF parameters, and supplies UHF tools for testing the reading of tags.

