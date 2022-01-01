Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Phoenix Contact launches Energy Solution Partner programme

August 2022 Electrical Power & Protection


Phoenix Contact has established globally selected Energy Solution Partners who have extensive expertise in the company’s products and systems. This enables solar power solutions to be adapted to individual customer requirements worldwide.

The Energy Solution Partners connect, among other things, decentralised generation plants such as photovoltaics, combined heat and power plants, biogas plants or repositories to local power grids using certified feed-in controllers from Phoenix Contact. They also provide connectivity to direct marketers.

The concept is a win-win for end-customers, Energy Solution Partners and Phoenix Contact alike. The end-customers are supported quickly and expertly in the implementation of their projects. Energy Solution Partners benefit from a comprehensive training plan, can exchange ideas in the Partner Network, and are involved at an early stage in the development of new products and solutions. Phoenix Contact benefits from the flexible local Energy Solution Partners who put the renewable power generation plants in service worldwide.

An important contribution is thus jointly made to the stabilisation of power grids, and also to the expansion of renewable energy generation by extension.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Email: sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Compact installation connectors for up to 20 A
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Depending on the conditions and standards applicable on site, users decide whether to release the connector by hand or by using a bladed screwdriver.

Read more...
Narrow power supply with high power density
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
The devices are particularly suitable for urban infrastructure and in machine building, where they find their way into small systems with basic requirements.

Read more...
Stakeholder engagement mitigates renewable energy project delays
Electrical Power & Protection
The challenge lies in seeing that a low-carbon transition is not about replacing one dirty fuel with another, cleaner type, but about adjusting our entire way of life around that fuel.

Read more...
Appointment
Phoenix Contact News
Craig Gibbs has joined Phoenix Contact’s team as the business unit manager for the company’s DC portfolio.      

Read more...
High-speed Ethernet up to 1 km with Gigabit Ethernet extenders
Phoenix Contact IT in Manufacturing
With Power-over-Link and Power-over-Ethernet functions, the entire Gigabit Ethernet extender network and connected PoE devices are supplied with power via the data lines.

Read more...
Hitachi and Petrofac join forces on offshore wind power
News Electrical Power & Protection
The collaboration builds on the complementary core technologies and expertise of both companies, and covers high-voltage DC and AC solutions.

Read more...
Trafo to highlight its flexibility at Electra Mining 2022
News Electrical Power & Protection
Given the varying nature of operating conditions from one mine to another, the company will use the event to demonstrate its ability to tailor solutions to specific site and customer needs.

Read more...
Why electrical contractors should include backup power in projects
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
For larger facilities, Schneider Electric works hand in hand with its channel partners to ensure your UPS installation is done properly and to the highest standard.

Read more...
Power supplies with EtherCAT interface
Beckhoff Automation Electrical Power & Protection
In the case of system monitoring, important operating parameters such as output current and voltage are transmitted in real time and updated continuously

Read more...
Fuel for the future
Omron Electronics Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
In the coming years, hydrogen propulsion systems will be found in many different application scenarios, such as transport, heating and power generation.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved