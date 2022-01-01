Phoenix Contact launches Energy Solution Partner programme

Phoenix Contact has established globally selected Energy Solution Partners who have extensive expertise in the company’s products and systems. This enables solar power solutions to be adapted to individual customer requirements worldwide.

The Energy Solution Partners connect, among other things, decentralised generation plants such as photovoltaics, combined heat and power plants, biogas plants or repositories to local power grids using certified feed-in controllers from Phoenix Contact. They also provide connectivity to direct marketers.

The concept is a win-win for end-customers, Energy Solution Partners and Phoenix Contact alike. The end-customers are supported quickly and expertly in the implementation of their projects. Energy Solution Partners benefit from a comprehensive training plan, can exchange ideas in the Partner Network, and are involved at an early stage in the development of new products and solutions. Phoenix Contact benefits from the flexible local Energy Solution Partners who put the renewable power generation plants in service worldwide.

An important contribution is thus jointly made to the stabilisation of power grids, and also to the expansion of renewable energy generation by extension.

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





