Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Long-range laser distance sensors

August 2022 Sensors & Transducers

Wenglor Sensoric’s long-range laser distance sensors with Wintec (Wenglor interference-free technology) challenge the performance limits of photoelectronic sensors. These transit time sensors, available in plastic or stainless steel 316L housing, have been given a big increase in performance with their integrated Dynamic Sensitivity (DS) technology, and combine all the features of the renowned Wintec series which has been popular in the automotive industry since 2009.

A working range of up to 10 000 mm, maximum reproducibility of 3 mm, and insensitivity to ambient light up to 100 000 lux, are just some of the new technology’s highlights. In addition, with the latest IO-Link 1.1 standard with COM3, process data can be written and numerous status messages such as temperature or ambient light warnings can be called up. Even impact and shock loads can be recorded.

Dynamic sensitivity

The result of intensive R&D; in transit time sensors, the sensor emits very short light pulses in the nanosecond range, with signals that are statistically evaluated to determine the distance to the object. Even with very weak signals, the sensor generates precise measurements. Added to this is that other sensors in the immediate vicinity in the working range do not influence the performance of the sensors due to their DS technology. Any object – black or shiny – can be ‘taught in’ at any angle within 10 m at the touch of a button.

High-performance transit time technology

Long-range laser distance sensors with Wintec detect objects based on the principle of transit time measurement, regardless of colour, gloss surface structure or inclination angle. The sensors can be installed next to or even opposite each other without influencing one another.

Other features include the illuminated teach-in key, enabling optimal visibility even in dark environments. The sensors also work reliably from temperatures of -40°C, have a very short warm-up time, and LEDs on the front for integrated installations in shuttle systems, for example. Simple operation and low power consumption compared to conventional transit time sensors enable significant time and cost savings for the user.

Plastic or stainless steel housing

A version in corrosion-resistant stainless steel 316L housing with Ecolab approval is suitable for use in food industries. High-pressure cleaning up to 100 bar and water temperatures up to 80°C in the washdown area are possible due to the laser-welded IP69K housing and chemical-resistant plastic parts.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 708 9200
Fax: +27 11 708 9219
Email: info@asstech.co.za
www: www.asstech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Sensors train many eyes on FMCGs
VEGA Controls SA Editor's Choice Sensors & Transducers
Profit margins on consumer goods are small, which makes it all the more important for producers to have smooth, efficient operating processes.

Read more...
Ultrasonic sensors enable automatic stacking turf harvester
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
The AutoStack, and now the AutoStack II, use an automated Ultra Steer system to guide the harvester with precision while the operator watches over all aspects of the harvesting process.

Read more...
Condition monitoring sensor with IO-Link
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
Continuously records humidity and temperature in production and storage areas, and outputs the values via IO-Link or as a switching signal.

Read more...
Concentration and viscosity measurements from raw materials to finished products
Sensors & Transducers
Learn more about Anton Paar’s various solutions through these seven application reports, which cover just a fraction of the company’s portfolio.

Read more...
2D/3D profile sensor for weld seam tracking
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
Supporting software can evaluate two- and three-dimensional data from smart cameras, vision systems, profile sensors and IPCs with profile sensors.

Read more...
Fibre-optic position sensor
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
With ifm’s new OCF sensor, fingernails and DIN-rails will remain intact during assembly and disassembly, and screwdrivers can stay in the toolbox.

Read more...
Standard-compliant differential current transformer
Beckhoff Automation Sensors & Transducers
The SCT5564 can be used as a residual current monitor and can measure DC and AC residual currents with up to 100 kHz frequency in the 0 to 2 A range.

Read more...
Intuitive solution for process engineering
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation SCADA/HMI
With the aid of various Jumo smartWARE features, an integrated solution can be implemented from the sensor to the cloud.

Read more...
Wire-actuated encoder for crane arms and lifting platforms
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
Siko has solved the challenges presented by such applications with the SG 30 and its very compact, yet robust, design.

Read more...
Ultrasonic distance sensor
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
Wenglor’s new ultrasonic distance sensors combine low installation depth and easy integration of the sensor with tried and tested ultrasonic technology, setting new standards in terms of range and integration options.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved