August 2022

Wenglor Sensoric’s long-range laser distance sensors with Wintec (Wenglor interference-free technology) challenge the performance limits of photoelectronic sensors. These transit time sensors, available in plastic or stainless steel 316L housing, have been given a big increase in performance with their integrated Dynamic Sensitivity (DS) technology, and combine all the features of the renowned Wintec series which has been popular in the automotive industry since 2009.

A working range of up to 10 000 mm, maximum reproducibility of 3 mm, and insensitivity to ambient light up to 100 000 lux, are just some of the new technology’s highlights. In addition, with the latest IO-Link 1.1 standard with COM3, process data can be written and numerous status messages such as temperature or ambient light warnings can be called up. Even impact and shock loads can be recorded.

Dynamic sensitivity

The result of intensive R&D; in transit time sensors, the sensor emits very short light pulses in the nanosecond range, with signals that are statistically evaluated to determine the distance to the object. Even with very weak signals, the sensor generates precise measurements. Added to this is that other sensors in the immediate vicinity in the working range do not influence the performance of the sensors due to their DS technology. Any object – black or shiny – can be ‘taught in’ at any angle within 10 m at the touch of a button.

High-performance transit time technology

Long-range laser distance sensors with Wintec detect objects based on the principle of transit time measurement, regardless of colour, gloss surface structure or inclination angle. The sensors can be installed next to or even opposite each other without influencing one another.

Other features include the illuminated teach-in key, enabling optimal visibility even in dark environments. The sensors also work reliably from temperatures of -40°C, have a very short warm-up time, and LEDs on the front for integrated installations in shuttle systems, for example. Simple operation and low power consumption compared to conventional transit time sensors enable significant time and cost savings for the user.

Plastic or stainless steel housing

A version in corrosion-resistant stainless steel 316L housing with Ecolab approval is suitable for use in food industries. High-pressure cleaning up to 100 bar and water temperatures up to 80°C in the washdown area are possible due to the laser-welded IP69K housing and chemical-resistant plastic parts.

