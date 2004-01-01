Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Level Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Continuous non-contact level measurement with radar technology

August 2022 Level Measurement & Control

For more than 30 years, KROHNE radar (FMCW) level transmitters have provided cl ear vision for reliable, accurate and continuous level measurement of liquids and solids. The product range covers the highest safety standards to protect staff and installations.

SIL 2/3-certified (SIL 3 1oo2) according to IEC 61508 for safety-related applications, the devices feature overfill protection (WHG) and hazardous area approvals; drop antennas made of corrosion-resistant PP, PEEK or PTFE; cladded flanges, threads and antenna extensions for corrosives; METAGLAS second sealing barrier for dangerous liquids; measurement through tank roofs made of non-conductive material (plastic, glass, etc.); TBM (tank bottom management) to ensure reliable measurement even in empty tanks; flush-mounted lens antennas and reduced dead zone for optimised storage capacity.

A narrow beam angle of 4° for tank internals and long nozzles is combined with accuracy down to ±2 mm, even in processes with fast-changing levels (≤60 m/min) and low dielectrics ≥1.4 (TBF 1.1). A single user interface is provided for all applications, in the form of a large backlit display with keypad, and a menu displayed in 12 languages.

Hart, Foundation Fieldbus and Profibus PA communication are supported, and PACTware and HART (DD and DTM) software is provided free of charge with full functionality. A software setup assistant is included to bring all this functionality together for quick and easy commissioning. IP66/IP68 and NEMA 4X/6P ratings, as well as a three-year warranty, round out the comprehensive FMCW features.

Optiwave 7500

For the measurement of liquids in narrow tanks with internal obstructions or long nozzles, this 80 GHz radar, with its reduced radar beam, is the best choice. It features flush-mounted lens antennas (no tank intrusion and insensitivity to deposit) to measure the liquid level, starting from the flange and right down to the container bottom.

Product-specific features include:

• Flange plate and thread protection against corrosives.

• NACE, CRN/ASME B31.3 and ship approvals.

• Rated for -50° to 200°C and -1 to 40 barg.

Optiwave 3500

Aimed at liquids with hygienic requirements, this 80 GHz radar offers a wide range of hygienic connections. Insensitive to scaling, its flush-mounted lens antenna permits level measurement right up to the process connection. Thanks to its reduced beam angle, this radar is capable of measuring in small and narrow vessels as well as tanks with agitators.

Features:

• Suitable for SIP (sterilisation in place) and CIP (cleaning in place).

• FDA, EC 1935/2004, EC 2023/2006, EU 10/2011 and EHEDG approvals.

• Rated for -40° to 150°C and -1 to 25 barg.

Optiwave 5400/7400

The Optiwave 5400 and Optiwave 7400 are 24 GHz FMCW radars for liquids. They come with a wide range of antennas, process connections as well as cladded flanges and extensions for corrosives. The Optiwave 5400 is the entry-level device for basic application requirements, whereas the Optiwave 7400 is designed for harsh environments and replaces obsolete radars in high-end applications.

The Optiwave 7400 offers a quick coupling system that makes it possible to remove the housing under process conditions. An optional Metaglas second sealing barrier provides additional safety when measuring dangerous liquids. The Horn antenna can be equipped with purging, heating or cooling systems to prevent crystallisation or build-up.

Optiwave 5400 features:

• Corrosion-resistant PP drop antennas.

• Metallic horn antennas with optional purging system.

• NACE and CRN/ASME B31.3 approvals.

• Rated for -50° to 130°C and -1 to 16 barg.

Optiwave 7400 features:

• Drop antennas made of corrosion-resistant PEEK or PTFE.

• Metallic horn antennas with optional purging system.

• Rated for -50° to 200° or 700°C (non-Ex) and -1 to 100 barg (higher on request).

• NACE, CRN/ASME B31.3 and ship approvals.

Optiwave 6400/6500

The Optiwave 6400 and Optiwave 6500 are dedicated to measuring solids. The 24 GHz Optiwave 6400 features the proven drop antenna. Insensitive to product build-up, it is an ideal fit for granulates and rocks in silos or bulk storage. The 80 GHz Optiwave 6500 has a flush-mounted lens antenna. Its small radar beam is best suited for powders and dusty atmospheres, e.g. in high and narrow silos.

Optiwave 6400 features:

• Drop antennas minimise scaling.

• Unaffected by angle of repose – no need for aiming kits.

• Built-in configurations for different surface profiles.

• Metallic horn antennas with optional purging system.

• Rated for -50° to 130°C and -1 to 16 barg.

• CRN/ASME B31.3 approvals.

Optiwave 6500 features:

• Flush-mounted lens antennas (no tank intrusion), insensitive to deposit.

• Unaffected by dusty conditions, low reflective media or angle of repose – no need for aiming kits.

• Rated for -50° to 200°C and -1 to 40 barg.

• CRN/ASME B31.3 approvals.

For more information contact KROHNE SA, +27 11 314 1391, d.rampathi@krohne.com, www.za.krohne.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 314 1391
Fax: +27 11 314 1681
Email: salesza@krohne.com
www: www.za.krohne.com
Articles: More information and articles about KROHNE


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Plumb bob sensor for tanks and settling basins
Morton Controls Level Measurement & Control
Its precise sensitivity can be adjusted to slurries and solids in liquids, and can also be configured for use in corrosive media with increased resistance.

Read more...
Level measurement – now with Bluetooth
WIKA Instruments Level Measurement & Control
The instrument’s description, TAG number, and 0% and 100% marks can be configured via an app on a smartphone or tablet.

Read more...
Radar sensor keeps its cool
VEGA Controls SA Level Measurement & Control
The VEGAPULS C 21 delivers exact measuring results without effect from the medium, or the process and ambient conditions

Read more...
Flow measurement of abrasive slurries in hydrocyclone feedlines
KROHNE Flow Measurement & Control
Dedicated flowmeters for cyclone classification help miners improve throughput while keeping maintenance costs low.

Read more...
Load sensor for force measurement
Instrotech Level Measurement & Control Mass Measurement
The instrument provides a solution for non-intrusive level measurements of materials that are subject to uneven build-up, bridging or sidewall collection.

Read more...
Diesel level sensing for rail engines
Instrotech Level Measurement & Control
Diesel fuel levels are measured, recorded and displayed, and kilowatt-hours are measured, using the Senix ToughSonic CHEM 10 ultrasonic sensor.

Read more...
Radar level sensor with IO-Link interface
ifm - South Africa Level Measurement & Control
Its non-contact radar measuring principle prevents malfunctions or failures of the sensor caused by the adhesion of viscous media or damage from agitators.

Read more...
Why are rate of change alarms used?
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Level Measurement & Control
Often the domain of control and safety software, rate of change alarms can be implemented in hardware to benefit from an additional layer of protection to systems or processes.

Read more...
Vibronics, Liquiphants, and human brainpower set free
Endress+Hauser South Africa Level Measurement & Control
Why are field device manufacturers continually developing new technologies? On the one hand, these technologies make work outside in the field easier. Fewer qualified personnel are needed and the technologies ...

Read more...
“Oops! I forgot to check” – How a simple switch can prevent critical system failure
Hydrasales Level Measurement & Control
Daily checks of hydraulic systems, or checks at the time of employee shift changes, are good practices that should be part of a successful maintenance programme.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved