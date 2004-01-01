Continuous non-contact level measurement with radar technology

For more than 30 years, KROHNE radar (FMCW) level transmitters have provided cl ear vision for reliable, accurate and continuous level measurement of liquids and solids. The product range covers the highest safety standards to protect staff and installations.

SIL 2/3-certified (SIL 3 1oo2) according to IEC 61508 for safety-related applications, the devices feature overfill protection (WHG) and hazardous area approvals; drop antennas made of corrosion-resistant PP, PEEK or PTFE; cladded flanges, threads and antenna extensions for corrosives; METAGLAS second sealing barrier for dangerous liquids; measurement through tank roofs made of non-conductive material (plastic, glass, etc.); TBM (tank bottom management) to ensure reliable measurement even in empty tanks; flush-mounted lens antennas and reduced dead zone for optimised storage capacity.

A narrow beam angle of 4° for tank internals and long nozzles is combined with accuracy down to ±2 mm, even in processes with fast-changing levels (≤60 m/min) and low dielectrics ≥1.4 (TBF 1.1). A single user interface is provided for all applications, in the form of a large backlit display with keypad, and a menu displayed in 12 languages.

Hart, Foundation Fieldbus and Profibus PA communication are supported, and PACTware and HART (DD and DTM) software is provided free of charge with full functionality. A software setup assistant is included to bring all this functionality together for quick and easy commissioning. IP66/IP68 and NEMA 4X/6P ratings, as well as a three-year warranty, round out the comprehensive FMCW features.

Optiwave 7500

For the measurement of liquids in narrow tanks with internal obstructions or long nozzles, this 80 GHz radar, with its reduced radar beam, is the best choice. It features flush-mounted lens antennas (no tank intrusion and insensitivity to deposit) to measure the liquid level, starting from the flange and right down to the container bottom.

Product-specific features include:

• Flange plate and thread protection against corrosives.

• NACE, CRN/ASME B31.3 and ship approvals.

• Rated for -50° to 200°C and -1 to 40 barg.

Optiwave 3500

Aimed at liquids with hygienic requirements, this 80 GHz radar offers a wide range of hygienic connections. Insensitive to scaling, its flush-mounted lens antenna permits level measurement right up to the process connection. Thanks to its reduced beam angle, this radar is capable of measuring in small and narrow vessels as well as tanks with agitators.

Features:

• Suitable for SIP (sterilisation in place) and CIP (cleaning in place).

• FDA, EC 1935/2004, EC 2023/2006, EU 10/2011 and EHEDG approvals.

• Rated for -40° to 150°C and -1 to 25 barg.

Optiwave 5400/7400

The Optiwave 5400 and Optiwave 7400 are 24 GHz FMCW radars for liquids. They come with a wide range of antennas, process connections as well as cladded flanges and extensions for corrosives. The Optiwave 5400 is the entry-level device for basic application requirements, whereas the Optiwave 7400 is designed for harsh environments and replaces obsolete radars in high-end applications.

The Optiwave 7400 offers a quick coupling system that makes it possible to remove the housing under process conditions. An optional Metaglas second sealing barrier provides additional safety when measuring dangerous liquids. The Horn antenna can be equipped with purging, heating or cooling systems to prevent crystallisation or build-up.

Optiwave 5400 features:

• Corrosion-resistant PP drop antennas.

• Metallic horn antennas with optional purging system.

• NACE and CRN/ASME B31.3 approvals.

• Rated for -50° to 130°C and -1 to 16 barg.

Optiwave 7400 features:

• Drop antennas made of corrosion-resistant PEEK or PTFE.

• Metallic horn antennas with optional purging system.

• Rated for -50° to 200° or 700°C (non-Ex) and -1 to 100 barg (higher on request).

• NACE, CRN/ASME B31.3 and ship approvals.

Optiwave 6400/6500

The Optiwave 6400 and Optiwave 6500 are dedicated to measuring solids. The 24 GHz Optiwave 6400 features the proven drop antenna. Insensitive to product build-up, it is an ideal fit for granulates and rocks in silos or bulk storage. The 80 GHz Optiwave 6500 has a flush-mounted lens antenna. Its small radar beam is best suited for powders and dusty atmospheres, e.g. in high and narrow silos.

Optiwave 6400 features:

• Drop antennas minimise scaling.

• Unaffected by angle of repose – no need for aiming kits.

• Built-in configurations for different surface profiles.

• Metallic horn antennas with optional purging system.

• Rated for -50° to 130°C and -1 to 16 barg.

• CRN/ASME B31.3 approvals.

Optiwave 6500 features:

• Flush-mounted lens antennas (no tank intrusion), insensitive to deposit.

• Unaffected by dusty conditions, low reflective media or angle of repose – no need for aiming kits.

• Rated for -50° to 200°C and -1 to 40 barg.

• CRN/ASME B31.3 approvals.

