Rockwell appoints Kenyan distributor for East African market

July 2022 News

Rockwell Automation has appointed Multivista Kenya as a new distributor, helping to deliver a greater level of service to the East African market.

Multivista has been in the distribution business for 40 years and has partnered with Rockwell Automation in South India for the last 10 of those. The company aligns with Rockwell’s ethos of working with local partners that are in close proximity to end-users and understand the challenges and requirements of the local market.



Craig McMaster, channel sales manager for Rockwell Automation Africa, explains: “Multivista Kenya has a belief, vision and mission that resonates with that of Rockwell Automation. It believes in delivering reliable, sustainable, world-class solutions. It has a passion to exceed expectations and its mission is to become the most preferred solution provider for industrial products and services. With all this in mind, appointing it as a trusted Rockwell Automation distributor was an obvious decision for us.”

“When the opportunity presented itself to work with Rockwell Automation in Kenya, it was a natural fit,” adds Anil Choudhari, chief executive officer for Multivista. Multivista specialises in taking care of industrial equipment throughout its lifecycle, owing to the company’s strong after-sales support which aims to reduce the total cost of ownership for customers.

Phillip Coetzer, systems integrator manager for Rockwell Automation in Africa, elaborates: “As Rockwell Automation moves forward with its ‘Africa for Africa’ strategy and renewed investment in Africa, its partners play a vital role in its market access model. It is important that we work with partners such as Multivista, that are equipped to engage and invest in their local industries.”

While Rockwell Automation has serviced the Kenyan market for approximately 25 years already, McMaster believes that Africa’s growth trajectory requires further investment from technology providers: “The consolidated investments by Rockwell Automation and Multivista in terms of local services and resources signify the beginning of what we expect to be a rapid expansion of the Rockwell Automation footprint in the region.”

