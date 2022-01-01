Near-infrared process photometer

July 2022 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring





The Kemtrak DCP007-NIR process analyser is a high performance, fibre-optic coupled near-infrared (NIR) photometer for high-resolution, real-time, in-line concentration measurement.

The instrument utilises high-performance, long-life LED light sources to ensure high performance and reliability. Its industrial-grade, maintenance-free measurement cells, with scratch-resistant sapphire windows, contain no electronics or moving parts, making them ideal for both ordinary and hazardous area use. A validation and calibration accessory, traceable to NIST standards, is available to assure measurement confidence while saving valuable time and resources.

The analyser is connected to the measurement cell using robust industrial fibre-optic cables that protect the sensitive electronic and optical components from process temperatures and vibrations, which ensures drift-free and trouble-free operation.

Two versions of the Kemtrak DCP007-NIR photometer are available:

• NIR-N (850-1550 nm) for measurement of 0-100% water and solvent gradients.

• NIR-L (850-2000 nm) for trace water and hydrocarbon detection. This model incorporates multiple-stage Peltier-cooled and temperature-regulated photodiodes and an NIR LED light source for optimal stability and performance.

Dual-wavelength operation automatically compensates for sample turbidity and/or fouling of the optical windows. For applications that are susceptible to sample temperature variations, an optional temperature sensor input is available to provide temperature compensation through a built-in algorithm feature.





Standard features include 16 linearisation tables for multiple product switching, remote zeroing, automatic cell cleaning cycle and signal filtering. A built-in graphical Internet-based interface enables remote operation, calibration, validation and data trending using a standard web browser.

Typical applications include water/solvent mixtures, alcohol concentration, solvent gradient monitoring, solvent recovery, polymer reaction end-point and caustic soda (NaOH) detection in water.

For more information contact SECO Process Instrumentation, +27 11 452 1390,sean.frost@seco-pi.com, www.seco-pi.com

Credit(s)

SECO Process Instrumentation





