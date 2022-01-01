Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring



Print this page printer friendly version

Near-infrared process photometer

July 2022 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring


The Kemtrak DCP007-NIR process analyser is a high performance, fibre-optic coupled near-infrared (NIR) photometer for high-resolution, real-time, in-line concentration measurement.

The instrument utilises high-performance, long-life LED light sources to ensure high performance and reliability. Its industrial-grade, maintenance-free measurement cells, with scratch-resistant sapphire windows, contain no electronics or moving parts, making them ideal for both ordinary and hazardous area use. A validation and calibration accessory, traceable to NIST standards, is available to assure measurement confidence while saving valuable time and resources.

The analyser is connected to the measurement cell using robust industrial fibre-optic cables that protect the sensitive electronic and optical components from process temperatures and vibrations, which ensures drift-free and trouble-free operation.

Two versions of the Kemtrak DCP007-NIR photometer are available:

• NIR-N (850-1550 nm) for measurement of 0-100% water and solvent gradients.

• NIR-L (850-2000 nm) for trace water and hydrocarbon detection. This model incorporates multiple-stage Peltier-cooled and temperature-regulated photodiodes and an NIR LED light source for optimal stability and performance.

Dual-wavelength operation automatically compensates for sample turbidity and/or fouling of the optical windows. For applications that are susceptible to sample temperature variations, an optional temperature sensor input is available to provide temperature compensation through a built-in algorithm feature.


Standard features include 16 linearisation tables for multiple product switching, remote zeroing, automatic cell cleaning cycle and signal filtering. A built-in graphical Internet-based interface enables remote operation, calibration, validation and data trending using a standard web browser.

Typical applications include water/solvent mixtures, alcohol concentration, solvent gradient monitoring, solvent recovery, polymer reaction end-point and caustic soda (NaOH) detection in water.

For more information contact SECO Process Instrumentation, +27 11 452 1390,sean.frost@seco-pi.com, www.seco-pi.com


Credit(s)

Email: sales@seco-pi.com
www: www.seco-pi.com
Articles: More information and articles about SECO Process Instrumentation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Automatic water sampler with advanced cooling
Endress+Hauser South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
This wizard-guided Liquistation CSF28 excels at basic applications in wastewater treatment plants and sewage networks.

Read more...
Mediclinic bolsters gas leak detection with Fluke acoustic imager
Comtest Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Preventing leaks in hospitals has positive implications for the environment, but a significant leak of N2O or O2 in a hospital can represent a serious health hazard.

Read more...
Easy, trustworthy lab measurements and random sampling
Endress+Hauser South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Endress+Hauser’s new laboratory portfolio combines simple operation with trustworthy measured values for pH, conductivity, and dissolved oxygen.

Read more...
Hydrogen: the key to energy turnaround
Pepperl+Fuchs Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
If you want to curb climate change, you can’t get around hydrogen. To ensure the safety of automated processes, explosion-proof components and sensors with a wide range of functions are required. Pepperl+Fuchs offers the hydrogen industry a comprehensive portfolio of devices and many years of experience in diverse areas.

Read more...
Non-nuclear slurry density meter
Allpronix Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Rhosonics helps mineral processing plants to replace nuclear density gauges by using ultrasonic technology, allowing operators to achieve process optimisation in a safer, more reliable, sustainable and cost effective way, and contribute to a greener and smarter industry.

Read more...
Simple, safe and connected liquid analysis
Endress+Hauser South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Endress+Hauser’s Memosens Lab portfolio boasts easy operation and trustworthy values for lab measurements and random sampling.

Read more...
Combined gas analysis for cleaner, more efficient combustion
Elemental Analytics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The FluegasExact 2700 uses proven Zirconia technology for O2 sensing, and a sulphur-resistant combustibles sensor, all in one compact platform.

Read more...
Systec introduces new autoclaves and software
Opto Africa Holdings Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Autoclaves from Systec can be used in all laboratory applications for sterilising solids, liquids, waste and hazardous biological substances.

Read more...
Workers’ safety assured by Becker’s gas monitoring system
Becker Mining South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
This hybrid system is customisable to all installation requirements, including copper, RF and fibre-optic data connectivity.

Read more...
How utility instrumentation can benefit your plant
Endress+Hauser South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
An auxiliary plant instrument reading has to be available on demand, otherwise potentially serious problems may remain hidden.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved