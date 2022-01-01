XTS transport system with innovative ‘No Cable Technology’

Beckhoff Automation’s modular XTS system has been expanded with ‘No Cable Technology’ (NCT) to include a special motor module as well as electronics that can be mounted on the movers. The hardware required for the transmission technology is fully integrated into the motor module, so that the existing functionalities and compact setup are retained. No additional connections or supply lines are needed. The control of the hardware on the mover is fully implemented in TwinCAT, with all known TwinCAT functionalities available for simple project implementation.
For the first time, NCT makes it possible to process and check the quality of products on the mover while the process is running. Sufficient power and fast communication with the TwinCAT control system enable easy connection of sensors and actuators. The data communication is real-time-capable and can synchronise system-wide events with µs accuracy in combination with EtherCAT.
This opens up new solution options for the user, especially in the areas of product handling, machining and measuring in parallel with product transport, as well as adapting production machines for rapidly changing production lots:
• Various motion sequences can be implemented on the mover itself, for example, to align a product.
• The mover becomes a mobile handling system with electromotive grippers, lifting magnets or vacuum suction cups that can pick up, transfer and deposit products.
• Heating or cooling of products during transport is just as possible as performing inline measurement.
• The integrated data communication enables, for example, unique mover, toolbox and product identification, as well as state and process monitoring on individual movers.
Integrated bearing assemblies for tough applications Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
These NSK parts are designed especially for vibratory screen machines, which are used in arduous construction, agriculture, quarrying and mining applications.
Read more...Power supplies with EtherCAT interface Beckhoff Automation
Electrical Power & Protection
In the case of system monitoring, important operating parameters such as output current and voltage are transmitted in real time and updated continuously
Read more...An innovative alternative to mechanical seals Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s range of Garlock sealing products includes a versatile sealing system that replaces mechanical seals in industrial pump applications. Garlock’s Hydra-Just system is a reliable, leak-free rotary ...
Read more...PC-based control for vehicles converted to electric drives
Motion Control & Drives
For small-series producers and manufacturers with a wide range of vehicle variants, being able to count on comprehensive test bench technology that is fast, flexible and cost-effective is hugely important. Kempten University of Applied Sciences has implemented a test bench just like this for ABT e-Line, allowing it to perform tasks such as testing Volkswagen vans that have been converted to an electric drive. PC-based control technology from Beckhoff serves as the central feature of the standard industrial components used.
Read more...Brake takes the heat on aluminium smelter
Motion Control & Drives
With superheated molten metal moving through the facility, aluminium smelters need equipment that operates at the highest level of reliability. To ensure that the hoist installed on its aluminium smelter ...
Read more...Assembly line for the automotive industry Beckhoff Automation
Motion Control & Drives
How do you design a new assembly line and go on to reduce the footprint of the concept by another quarter? And how can you later increase the productivity of this highly consolidated line even further? ...
Read more...High efficiency electric motors for mining Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s highly experienced team of electric motor designers and engineers has worked closely with global electric motor specialists to develop high efficiency electric motors that set the benchmark locally ...
Read more...Ultra-compact robot-based cake production Beckhoff Automation
Motion Control & Drives
A novel solution for food manufacturing has been unveiled by confectionery manufacturer, Juchheim. Its robot, Theo, bakes high-quality Baumkuchen. This is a German style of layered cake that has become ...