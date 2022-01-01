Editor's Choice
Motion Control & Drives



XTS transport system with innovative ‘No Cable Technology’

July 2022 Motion Control & Drives

Beckhoff Automation’s modular XTS system has been expanded with ‘No Cable Technology’ (NCT) to include a special motor module as well as electronics that can be mounted on the movers. The hardware required for the transmission technology is fully integrated into the motor module, so that the existing functionalities and compact setup are retained. No additional connections or supply lines are needed. The control of the hardware on the mover is fully implemented in TwinCAT, with all known TwinCAT functionalities available for simple project implementation.

For the first time, NCT makes it possible to process and check the quality of products on the mover while the process is running. Sufficient power and fast communication with the TwinCAT control system enable easy connection of sensors and actuators. The data communication is real-time-capable and can synchronise system-wide events with µs accuracy in combination with EtherCAT.

This opens up new solution options for the user, especially in the areas of product handling, machining and measuring in parallel with product transport, as well as adapting production machines for rapidly changing production lots:

• Various motion sequences can be implemented on the mover itself, for example, to align a product.

• The mover becomes a mobile handling system with electromotive grippers, lifting magnets or vacuum suction cups that can pick up, transfer and deposit products.

• Heating or cooling of products during transport is just as possible as performing inline measurement.

• The integrated data communication enables, for example, unique mover, toolbox and product identification, as well as state and process monitoring on individual movers.

For more information contact Dane Potter, Beckhoff Automation, +27 79 493 2288, danep@beckhoff.com, www.beckhoff.com/en-za/


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 2898
Fax: 086 603 6868
Email: info@beckhoff.co.za
www: www.beckhoff.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Beckhoff Automation


