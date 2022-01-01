Non-nuclear slurry density meter

July 2022Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Rhosonics helps mineral processing plants to replace nuclear density gauges by using ultrasonic technology, allowing operators to achieve process optimisation in a safer, more reliable, sustainable and cost effective way, and contributing to a greener and smarter industry.
Because of stricter government regulations worldwide and increased safety costs associated with nuclear sources, mining companies are continually looking for cost-effective alternatives and a reduction in nuclear waste. Rhosonics helps the industry to create a safer work environment by offering non-nuclear (ultrasonic) technology for density measurement in slurries. The SDM eliminates all the costs and health and safety risks related to nuclear radiation sources. The device is easy to use with no need for any licencing, and provides reliable density values to monitor and improve production output. With more than 800 installations worldwide and more than 10 years’ experience in ultrasonic density measurement, the company believes that nuclear density meters are no longer needed.
The Rhosonics SDM uses a non-intrusive ultrasonic sensor and is suitable for real-time density measurement in all kinds of slurries with high density levels and large pipe sizes, being specifically designed for mineral processing applications.
By measuring the acoustic impedance of a slurry, the SDM calculates the density thereof in real time. The sensor is manufactured from stainless steel and a patented ceramic material, enabling a more powerful ultrasonic signal and increased wear resistance. Installation is easy and is done by means of wafer cells, spool pieces, or weldolet.
Easy, trustworthy lab measurements and random sampling Endress+Hauser South Africa
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Endress+Hauser’s new laboratory portfolio combines simple operation with trustworthy measured values for pH, conductivity, and dissolved oxygen.
Read more...Hydrogen: the key to energy turnaround Pepperl+Fuchs
Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
If you want to curb climate change, you can’t get around hydrogen. To ensure the safety of automated processes, explosion-proof components and sensors with a wide range of functions are required. Pepperl+Fuchs offers the hydrogen industry a comprehensive portfolio of devices and many years of experience in diverse areas.
Read more...Industrial Ethernet rack mount switch Allpronix
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
The Korenix Jetnet 7628XP is an Industrial Ethernet rack mount switch with a 10G backbone capability and 4x 10G SFP ports. This Layer 3 managed switch can operate in extremely harsh environments.
Read more...New user-friendly modular controller Allpronix
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Novus has released its N20K48 controller family. This new concept is based on a compact, powerful core controller plus a growing family of micromodules that enable it to meet a wide range of application requirements.