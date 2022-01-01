Non-nuclear slurry density meter

Rhosonics helps mineral processing plants to replace nuclear density gauges by using ultrasonic technology, allowing operators to achieve process optimisation in a safer, more reliable, sustainable and cost effective way, and contributing to a greener and smarter industry.

Because of stricter government regulations worldwide and increased safety costs associated with nuclear sources, mining companies are continually looking for cost-effective alternatives and a reduction in nuclear waste. Rhosonics helps the industry to create a safer work environment by offering non-nuclear (ultrasonic) technology for density measurement in slurries. The SDM eliminates all the costs and health and safety risks related to nuclear radiation sources. The device is easy to use with no need for any licencing, and provides reliable density values to monitor and improve production output. With more than 800 installations worldwide and more than 10 years’ experience in ultrasonic density measurement, the company believes that nuclear density meters are no longer needed.

The Rhosonics SDM uses a non-intrusive ultrasonic sensor and is suitable for real-time density measurement in all kinds of slurries with high density levels and large pipe sizes, being specifically designed for mineral processing applications.

By measuring the acoustic impedance of a slurry, the SDM calculates the density thereof in real time. The sensor is manufactured from stainless steel and a patented ceramic material, enabling a more powerful ultrasonic signal and increased wear resistance. Installation is easy and is done by means of wafer cells, spool pieces, or weldolet.

