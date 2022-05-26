On 26 May 2022, the SAIMC Secunda branch hosted its annual golf day at Graceland Casino and Country Club in Secunda. What started as a cold and dewy Secunda Thursday proved to be a successful and bright golf day. We want to congratulate the winner of the day, WMS, as well as our novelty prize winners.
Thanks went out to the sponsors and players for their continuous support, especially ACS, African Petrochemicals, CSG, DLM, Elen Enclosures, Emerson, Esizayo, HMF, Honeywell, HTS, ifm Electronic, Interconnect, P+F, Pinnacle, Prei, Proconics, Sick, TTV Fluval, V&A, Vega, WMS and Yokogawa.
On 2 June 2022, on a cold Secunda evening (worth the soup and bread we had for dinner!) the monthly technology evening was presented by Michael Eksteen from Emerson, on digital twins. He covered the work he has done on digital twins and gave a thorough demonstration of the software and its capabilities.
Members and guests attending the presentation on digital twins
All instrumentation and control-related mechanicians, technicians and/or engineers are welcome to attend the monthly technology events in 2022. The next planned dates are:
• Thursday 7 July
• Thursday 4 August.
A vote of appreciation went out to Proconics Secunda for sponsoring the venue, food and beverages for all technical events.
Technical presentations held by the SAIMC Secunda Branch will earn CPD points for ECSA registered individuals and all enquiries can be directed to the branch general manager, Lezahn Meiring (+27 84 440 7787).
