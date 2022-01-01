Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

GHM Group announces new management team and shareholders

July 2022 News


Christian Unterberger.

The GHM Group, a global specialist in the measurement and control sectors, has announced the appointment of Christian Unterberger as its new chief executive officer (CEO) and Jürgen Schneider to the position of chief financial officer (CFO).

Unterberger said: “I look forward to continuing to drive existing future-oriented projects whilst developing further digitalisation and a stronger international focus for the GHM Group. A stronger development of the company towards environmental measuring technology is particularly important to me, too. Here, I see enormous growth and development potential for products of GHM Group in the sectors of sensor technology and state-of-the-art measuring technology, for example in wind, temperature, or regenerative energy sources”.


Jürgen Schneider.

Schneider, as newly appointed CFO, will be responsible for finance, supplier management and operational processes. “I stand for development and growth on the basis of a future strategy that is comprehensible in terms of content. I look forward to establishing the GHM Group as the market leader within the markets in which they operate, together with our employees. I believe that the GHM Group is ideally placed for this positioning due to the excellent competencies and skills of our work colleagues and I look forward to working with them,” he said.

In January 2022, Genui Hamburg acquired a majority stakeholder in the GHM Group. Hartmut Jenner, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of management of Alfred Kärcher as well as chairman of the advisory board of the GHM Group, commented that he views this new partnership as a continuation of the excellent reputation for outstanding technology quality and exceptional customer focus that the GHM Group has built up over the years. “This partnership will position the GHM Group to successfully develop new business markets and expand its global footprint for the future benefit of the group,” he said.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 902 0158
Fax: +27 11 902 0156
Email: info@ghm-sa.co.za
www: www.ghm-sa.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about GHM Messtechnik SA


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
New Gqeberha home for Toyota Industrial Equipment
News
The new facility accommodates the various divisions, sales, workshops, parts, engineering, spray booths, training facilities and showroom.

Read more...
Compressed gas safety conference calls for improved safety and training
News
The event also saw the launch of a patented leak-proof oxyfuel system for the industrial and mining sectors, which was lauded as ‘revolutionary’ for compressed gas safety.

Read more...
SAS achieves Level 1 B-BBEE status
News
The company is also a longstanding advocate of STEM skills development, with emphasis on emerging 4IR skills in more recent years.

Read more...
Labour brokers can help IPPs meet skills requirements
News
The rush for renewable energy is upon us, but have the IPPs got a handle on the skilled labour requirements for their projects?

Read more...
Hitachi Energy and Schneider Electric collaborate to speed up the energy transition
News
Hitachi Energy and Schneider Electric announced that they have entered into a collaboration to provide greater customer value and accelerate the energy transition.

Read more...
Control Techniques wins iF Design Award 2022
News
Commander S and Marshal won over the 132-member jury with its modern design and innovative technology incorporating NFC technology onboard the drive.

Read more...
TUKS campus taken over by robots!
RS Components SA News
Students are required to build autonomous robotic vehicles with a sensor system to detect specific colours on a multi-coloured track.

Read more...
4Sight recognised at X-Change User Conference
News
4Sight’s implementation of the Aveva solution at the pharmaceutical company Reckitt earned both parties an award.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Are you shedding me?
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
Our government and its state-owned companies have a well-deserved reputation for either not executing on their plans, or doing so poorly, which often has even more disastrous consequences than having no plan at all.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved