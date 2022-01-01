An innovative alternative to mechanical seals

BMG’s range of Garlock sealing products includes a versatile sealing system that replaces mechanical seals in industrial pump applications. Garlock’s Hydra-Just system is a reliable, leak-free rotary sealing system, which consists of a minimal number of components and comes completely split, eliminating the need for a costly dismantling process or backup equipment. Machinery can be serviced without having to uncouple the motor.
“Because this system provides cool, dry operation, with no product dilution, overall water consumption is significantly reduced. Unlike mechanical seals, this sealing system can withstand fluctuations in water pressure and is more effective in high pressure/low flow conditions,” explains operations manager, Michael Bissett. “Conventional packing must leak to perform and common system upsets adversely affect the performance of mechanical seals. With this system, which uses braided rings in conjunction with other high performance materials, a truly leak-free rotary seal is created, with no risk of catastrophic failure. This means users are able to optimise uptime and schedule maintenance around production needs, rather than re-scheduling production around seal failures.
These low maintenance Hydra-Just seals, which are easy to install, can go anywhere that a single mechanical seal is currently being used. This sealing system has high abrasion and chemical resistance which means efficient operation, even in demanding environments. Because these seals do not use a machined seal face, this system can tolerate moderate amounts of wear in the stuffing box.
