Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

An innovative alternative to mechanical seals

June 2022 Motion Control & Drives

BMG’s range of Garlock sealing products includes a versatile sealing system that replaces mechanical seals in industrial pump applications. Garlock’s Hydra-Just system is a reliable, leak-free rotary sealing system, which consists of a minimal number of components and comes completely split, eliminating the need for a costly dismantling process or backup equipment. Machinery can be serviced without having to uncouple the motor.

“Because this system provides cool, dry operation, with no product dilution, overall water consumption is significantly reduced. Unlike mechanical seals, this sealing system can withstand fluctuations in water pressure and is more effective in high pressure/low flow conditions,” explains operations manager, Michael Bissett. “Conventional packing must leak to perform and common system upsets adversely affect the performance of mechanical seals. With this system, which uses braided rings in conjunction with other high performance materials, a truly leak-free rotary seal is created, with no risk of catastrophic failure. This means users are able to optimise uptime and schedule maintenance around production needs, rather than re-scheduling production around seal failures.

These low maintenance Hydra-Just seals, which are easy to install, can go anywhere that a single mechanical seal is currently being used. This sealing system has high abrasion and chemical resistance which means efficient operation, even in demanding environments. Because these seals do not use a machined seal face, this system can tolerate moderate amounts of wear in the stuffing box.

For more information contact Michael Bissett, BMG, +27 82 566 0533, michaelbi@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Fax: 086 670 3337
Email: customercare@bmgworld.net
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Brake takes the heat on aluminium smelter
Motion Control & Drives
With superheated molten metal moving through the facility, aluminium smelters need equipment that operates at the highest level of reliability. To ensure that the hoist installed on its aluminium smelter ...

Read more...
Assembly line for the automotive industry
Beckhoff Automation Motion Control & Drives
How do you design a new assembly line and go on to reduce the footprint of the concept by another quarter? And how can you later increase the productivity of this highly consolidated line even further? ...

Read more...
Electromagnetic brakes for miniature DC motor applications
Motion Control & Drives
Mini motor applications utilise DC motor technology because of compactness, low weight, and reliability. Stopping, slowing or holding the position and load of these motors is crucial for many applications, ...

Read more...
High efficiency electric motors for mining
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s highly experienced team of electric motor designers and engineers has worked closely with global electric motor specialists to develop high efficiency electric motors that set the benchmark locally ...

Read more...
Ultra-compact robot-based cake production
Beckhoff Automation Motion Control & Drives
A novel solution for food manufacturing has been unveiled by confectionery manufacturer, Juchheim. Its robot, Theo, bakes high-quality Baumkuchen. This is a German style of layered cake that has become ...

Read more...
Polymer linear guides adopted worldwide
Motion Control & Drives
The product range of lubrication-free drylin linear guides is based on the principle of ‘gliding instead of rolling’.

Read more...
ML compensates for ‘cogging’ in high-precision linear motion
Beckhoff Automation Motion Control & Drives
Using recorded data, the servo motor software trains a neural network which is ultimately integrated into the control system for current pre-control.

Read more...
Drive-based solutions enhance machine efficiency and safety
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s electromechanical specialists are able to extend and adjust NORD drive equipment for drive monitoring, drive control and process control.

Read more...
Stark warning over counterfeit bearings
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG News
A useful application has been developed that enables identification of a counterfeit product by scanning QR codes on packaging.

Read more...
Electromagnetic brakes for DC motors
Motion Control & Drives
Mini motor applications utilise DC motor technology because of compactness, low weight, and reliability. Stopping, slowing or holding the position and load of these motors is crucial for many applications, ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved