Valmet to deliver press technology upgrade to pulp and paper mill

June 2022 News

Natron-Hayat Pulp and Paper Mill in Maglaj, Bosnia-Herzegovina, has ordered a press technology upgrade from Valmet. The delivery includes two refurbished TwinRoll presses and additional equipment and services to ensure trouble-free operation.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received for the first quarter of 2022, and delivery will be completed in September 2022. The value of the order was not disclosed.

One of Valmet’s TwinRoll presses will be installed in the pulp mill to increase the efficiency of the washing plant stage. The other will replace three old existing presses. It will improve the dewatering capacity of the press section’s high-consistency refining stage before the sack paper machine. This type of upgrade service improves process reliability and performance, and is a good example of Valmet’s sustainable solutions and circularity.

“We are currently planning to increase our production capacity, and the press technology update supplied by Valmet will have a significant positive effect on the operational conditions of the Maglaj mill,” said Mirko Stanic, executive technical director, Natron-Hayat Maglaj.

“We are very proud of the possibility to start working closer with Natron-Hayat. I believe this delivery will help us establish a long-lasting partnership with the customer to maximise the reliability and optimise the performance of the Maglaj Pulp and Paper Mill. In addition, it increases Valmet’s installed base and references in the fast-growing and strategically important packaging paper market,” added Balazs Hornyak, mill sales manager, Valmet.

Valmet’s delivery will include two refurbished TwinRoll presses with an electrical roll drive upgrade and additional equipment such as a medium-consistency pump and electric drives. It will also include supervision, erection and start-up.

