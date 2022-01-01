Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors



Print this page printer friendly version

Pluggable system solution for control cabinet-free automation

June 2022 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

The MX-System from Beckhoff is a flexible, space-optimised and intelligent system solution that can completely replace conventional control cabinets, thereby opening up entirely new possibilities in plant automation. As a modular control cabinet replacement that can also be decentralised on the machine if required, the MX-System saves on engineering, assembly, installation and maintenance effort. This enables highly efficient processes for the manufacturers and operators of machines and systems – from planning, setup and installation through to the maintenance of MX-System-equipped machines.

The basic concept of the MX-System is to standardise the electrical and mechanical interfaces for all electronic and electromechanical components. Implementing this idea results in two interfaces:

• The data interface integrates each functional unit into an EtherCAT network and supplies it simultaneously with 24 V DC and, if necessary, also with 48 V DC.

• A second interface has been defined as standard for the low-voltage range. These interfaces distribute the mains voltage of up to 530 V AC and a DC voltage of up to 848 V for the drive system.

This standardisation allows all functionality traditionally found in a control cabinet to be mapped as a backplane system. Analogous to the interfaces, there are two different backplane types, which have the described interfaces in the form of connectors as essential features. The backplanes feature robust aluminium housings. The combination of backplane and housing comprises the baseplate.

In addition, there is a full range of function modules in the forms of IPCs, bus couplers, I/O, motion control, relays and system power supply. These are simply plugged and screwed onto the baseplate. The combination of a baseplate and function modules results in an IP67-protected automation system that is optimised in terms of space utilisation and can be mounted directly on the machine.

Advantages for engineering

The system architecture of a baseplate combined with function modules results in a modular solution that can be used to solve a wide range of automation tasks. A particular advantage is that the MX-System function modules integrate individual functions, such as line protection for outgoing lines. This facilitates project planning and significantly reduces the number of components. These advantages are evident in the fact that the number of pages in circuit diagrams and parts lists is reduced by up to 80%.

Even in the engineering phase, the low installation space requirement of the MX-System creates further advantages because this facilitates simpler coordination between departments, as there is usually no need to design special installation spaces and brackets for the MX-System. Another important aspect is that the MX-System meets the requirements of relevant control cabinet standards and, in contrast to conventional control cabinets, it is also IEC-, UL- and CSA-compliant, making it a globally standardised solution.

Advantages for automation system setup

The principle of plugging function modules onto a baseplate and fastening them with screws not only advances control cabinet design, but also replaces it in the form that is known today. Mechanical assembly of the control cabinet and its mounting plate are eliminated, as is time-consuming manual wiring. As a consequence, an MX-System can be set up within just one hour, including the necessary tests and checks. For a comparable control cabinet, the total setup time would be at least 24 hours.

As a result, the MX-System also addresses the shortage of skilled workers, as it takes individual employees significantly less time to complete a given task. In addition, wiring errors no longer occur. From a logistical point of view, there are also clear advantages for control cabinet design, as the complete elimination of mechanical work steps means that assembly requires considerably less space. Processes such as external control cabinet design can be completely dispensed with.

Advantages in machine installation

The MX-System can be integrated visually and functionally into the machine installation space due to its considerable compactness in contrast to conventional solutions. This reduces the machine footprint many times over. Modular machine concepts can be realised very easily due to the possibility of cascading MX-System installations. In addition, there are significantly shorter cable runs to the sensor or actuator level. The use of pre-assembled cables shortens the installation time and provides a high level of protection against errors during cable connection. Connections do not have to be completed by specially trained electricians due to the simple pluggability of the modules.

Advantages for the machine end-user

For the machine end-user, there are clear advantages in terms of service and maintenance: the MX-System consists of EtherCAT components that are networked throughout, so comprehensive system diagnostics are possible at any time. In addition to classic status LEDs, each function module has a unique serial number in the form of a Data Matrix code. This code can be scanned via a smartphone app, which connects the smartphone to the controller in order to retrieve diagnostic data on the corresponding function module.

Module exchange is also very easy, since the modules are hot-swappable and can be plugged in and unplugged during operation. Just like the manufacturer of the machine, operators also benefit from the fact that the modular MX-System covers the complete variety of automation technology with considerably fewer parts, and therefore fewer assemblies to stock as spares. Through their simple basic principle, MX-System modules can also be reused very easily beyond the lifecycle of the machine.

For more information contact Dane Potter, Beckhoff Automation, +27 79 493 2288, danep@beckhoff.com, www.beckhoff.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 2898
Fax: 086 603 6868
Email: info@beckhoff.co.za
www: www.beckhoff.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Beckhoff Automation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

ML compensates for ‘cogging’ in high-precision linear motion
Beckhoff Automation Motion Control & Drives
Using recorded data, the servo motor software trains a neural network which is ultimately integrated into the control system for current pre-control.

Read more...
Intrinsically safe EtherCAT I/O modules
Beckhoff Automation Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
As a robust alternative to IP20 solutions with their elaborate housing protections, EPX modules with IP67 protection rating enable reliable data collection.

Read more...
Beckhoff upgrade is music to Vienna State Opera’s ears
Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice
The sound system that had been in continuous use for over 20 years could no longer keep up with the sound standards set by modern systems.

Read more...
Cost-effective electrical termination solutions for the construction industry
Pratley Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
It is important not to compromise on quality in favour of cost, especially for safety-critical termination parts like cable glands and junction boxes.

Read more...
Beckhoff earns seat at the billion-Euro table
Beckhoff Automation News
2021 was the most successful business year in the company’s history, with sales exceeding 1 billion Euros for the first time.

Read more...
Compact drive technology mobilises high-tech CT scanner
Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
PC- and EtherCAT-based technology from Beckhoff delivers the desired viewing angles and mm-precise alignment of the X-ray source to the patient.

Read more...
Compact emergency stop button
Anglo Allied Engineering Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Bernstein has brought out a smaller version of its safety rope limit switch, adding an extra layer of safety to the operation of machines and conveyor belts, with greater space saving and versatility.

Read more...
PC-based control for seed treatment
Beckhoff Automation System Integration & Control Systems Design
The cost and consumption reports generated by the production control system open up new ways of managing and analysing data.

Read more...
Condition monitoring on offshore oil platforms
Beckhoff Automation Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The steel structures of an offshore platform are exposed to extreme environmental conditions throughout their entire service lives. Difficult sea conditions ranging up to freak waves and aggressive ...

Read more...
Automation construction kit replaces the control cabinet
Beckhoff Automation Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Beckhoff’s MX-System harnesses all the advantages of PC- and EtherCAT-based control technology at the same time.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved