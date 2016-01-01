Editor's Choice
June 2022 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

The DynamiQ-X gas analyser from Q-Micro is designed for continuous gas mixture monitoring in industrial process and factory automation applications. It can be configured for minimal carrier gas usage, typically 5 ml/minute per channel during analysis, while consuming 10 W per channel and weighing 15 kg.

Each instrument is equipped with an easily replaceable cartridge, containing 1 to 4 GC (gas chromatograph) channels with the analytical parts. There are no tubes or capillaries in the instruments, which enhances their robustness.

Features include:

• Composition analysis by micro gas chromatography.

• Ex certified; designed for continuous monitoring.

• Compact and configurable up to 4 GC ovens.

• Fast and accurate.

• Low consumption and easy maintenance.

• 4-stream selector integrated.

• Calculations included, e.g., ISO6976-2016.

• Automatic sequence programming, autocalibration.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: sales@electrocomp.co.za
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


