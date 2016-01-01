Composition analysis by micro gas chromatography.

Each instrument is equipped with an easily replaceable cartridge, containing 1 to 4 GC (gas chromatograph) channels with the analytical parts. There are no tubes or capillaries in the instruments, which enhances their robustness.

The DynamiQ-X gas analyser from Q-Micro is designed for continuous gas mixture monitoring in industrial process and factory automation applications. It can be configured for minimal carrier gas usage, typically 5 ml/minute per channel during analysis, while consuming 10 W per channel and weighing 15 kg.

