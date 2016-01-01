June 2022Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The DynamiQ-X gas analyser from Q-Micro is designed for continuous gas mixture monitoring in industrial process and factory automation applications. It can be configured for minimal carrier gas usage, typically 5 ml/minute per channel during analysis, while consuming 10 W per channel and weighing 15 kg.
Each instrument is equipped with an easily replaceable cartridge, containing 1 to 4 GC (gas chromatograph) channels with the analytical parts. There are no tubes or capillaries in the instruments, which enhances their robustness.
Features include:
• Composition analysis by micro gas chromatography.
• Ex certified; designed for continuous monitoring.
Read more...Five reasons for force measurement WIKA Instruments
Editor's Choice Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Wika takes a closer look at the measured variable of force and gives five reasons to show why force measurement is of particular importance.
Read more...High-quality contact lubricants Vepac Electronics
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
CG53A is part of the CG series of contact lubricants, designed as an extension of the extremely popular 2X range. The main advantages of these products are reduced contact resistance, even on extremely ...
Read more...Condition monitoring on offshore oil platforms Beckhoff Automation
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The steel structures of an offshore platform are exposed to extreme environmental conditions throughout their entire service lives. Difficult sea conditions ranging up to freak waves and aggressive ...