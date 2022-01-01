Systec introduces new autoclaves and software

Autoclaves from Systec can be used in all laboratory applications for sterilising solids, liquids, waste and hazardous biological substances. All autoclaves can be equipped with options to optimise the sterilisation process for each customer’s specific configuration.

When sterilising solids and waste in bags, for example, Systec autoclaves can be equipped with a vacuum system that completely removes the air from the product. This enables steam to penetrate the product and sterilise it in a way that can be validated. The integrated Superdry drying feature ensures that solids are completely dried after they are sterilised. For sterilising liquids in bottles, Systec has developed the Ultra-cooler cooling system which reduces the re-cooling time by up to 90% when compared to self-cooling.

New laboratory autoclaves in the Systec HX-Series will be featured at this year’s Analytica trade fair, which runs from 25 June to 8 July. This latest generation of large horizontal autoclaves are designed as floor-standing machines that are loaded from the front. These standalone units come in 16 sizes with a chamber volume of 65 to 1580 litres. They are compact and lightweight despite their high load capacities. The Systec HX-Series’ has many new features to increase efficiency, for example the use of the new Systec Connect ICS software or the Systec Connect app to remotely monitor all sterilisation processes.

The same applies to the pass-through autoclaves of the Systec HX-Series 2D, which consists of 13 models with chamber volumes from 90 to 1580 litres. With their two doors, these autoclaves are specially designed for gas-tight installations in partition walls. Their design features the same modern functional form that distinguishes all Systec autoclaves.

Systec will also introduce the compact Systec V-Series models of the new generation for the very first time. Both of these series are distinguished by their completely new design, along with most of the features from the new Systec HX-Series, to make work processes even more efficient. The Systec V-Series models are top-loading, floor-standing vertical autoclaves with 40-150 litre capacity. These are characterised by their small footprint and large usable chamber height.

The Systec D-Series models are front-loading horizontal autoclaves (25 to 200 litre bench-top models) offering high loading capacity for most standard media bottles and Erlenmeyer flasks.

Systec will also be presenting the new Systec Connect system using the models of the Systec HX-Series, Systec V-Series and Systec D-Series. This is an interface for monitoring all new-generation Systec autoclaves in laboratories and facilities. The Systec Connect ICS (Information and Control System) is intuitive, reads out process data in real time, passes on warning messages and notifies of completed autoclaving processes. At the trade fair, Systec will demonstrate how this system saves time in large laboratories that have multiple autoclaves by eliminating the need for checking at each individual device.

Visitors can also find out more about the Systec Mediaprep media preparators (7 sizes ranging from 10 to 120 litres), which can quickly and easily prepare and sterilise microbiological media.

Another focus of Systec’s Analytica trade fair presentation is the Systec Mediafill system, which automatically fills culture media in Petri dishes and test tubes. It is available with 3 stacking carousel heights for up to 600 Petri dishes. Its 5,7" touch display makes this device easy and intuitive to operate. The Petri dish can be selected at the touch of a button thanks to the integrated database for pre-programmed Petri dish dimensions. The filling and stacking are also fully automatic and require no operator intervention. Integrated peristaltic pumps ensure precise filling of media and addition of additives. The range of available options ensures that the Systec Mediafill system can be optimally configured for a wide variety of applications.

