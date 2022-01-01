Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

EtherCAT conformance tool updated

June 2022 IT in Manufacturing

Conformance to protocol standards is the basis for the problem-free interaction of devices from different manufacturers in the same network, also referred to as interoperability. Interoperability and standards are thus both vital to the success of a communication technology. Therefore, the EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) attaches great importance to the conformance of EtherCAT devices: all ETG member companies commit themselves to testing their devices with the EtherCAT Conformance Test Tool (CTT) before market release.

Every manufacturer of EtherCAT slave devices is therefore familiar with the CTT. It represents the official reference for the specification-compliant implementation of EtherCAT technology in field devices. The first version was released in 2008, and so far all updates have proven to be functional extensions and not functional changes.

Version 2.3 inherits all functionalities and tests from the first version and thus underlines the stability of EtherCAT technology itself. This full backward-compatibility has proven to be a significant advantage for suppliers and users of EtherCAT solutions.

The CTT extensions – whether in tool functionalities or test coverage – are, as usual, based on practical requirements as well as feedback from device manufacturers. Over the years, the tool has evolved from a pure test tool that checks conformance after development is completed, to become a helpful ‘development companion’ software package that can be used to configure EtherCAT devices, put them into the desired state and, crucially, to stimulate them to behave in certain ways.

This trend continues with many of the new functionalities. For example, additional user interfaces have been added for controlling and testing specific EtherCAT protocol properties, as well as at the lower layers of the ISO/OSI models. The CTT now allows read and write access to the PHY registers, which is convenient and rarely supported by other tools – a particularly valuable feature during initial hardware prototyping.

All CTT functionalities are accessible for script-based control, and they thus allow for automated test sequences that can be integrated into the overall device acceptance test. Besides the many functionalities supporting the EtherCAT implementation itself, the core of the CTT has also been extended in terms of test coverage. Many semiconductor device profiles have been added to the standard test set. Coverage for the Servo-Drive-Profile according to IEC 61800-7-2 (the equivalent to CiA DS402) has been significantly increased as well.

The test logic and the tests themselves are defined and released by a special working group within the EtherCAT Technology Group, called the ‘Technical Working Group Conformance’. The CTT software itself, on the other hand, which executes the logic defined in the tests and evaluates the behaviour of the EtherCAT devices based on this logic, is developed and maintained by Beckhoff. This ensures continuous further development of the tool. This includes new functionality with a built-in configurator as well as support for all current Windows operating systems, including the 64-bit architecture. Version 2.3 of the Conformance Test Tool is available now to all ETG members.

For more information visit www.ethercat.org




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

EPLAN relegates device data DIY to history
EPLAN Software & Services IT in Manufacturing
With the new Data Portal Request Process, customers can order individual device data in Data Standard quality using a credit system.

Read more...
Recovering from industrial data disasters
Absolute Perspectives IT in Manufacturing
Aside from bringing production to a sudden halt, there are often safety and environmental implications when shutting down a plant.

Read more...
Carmakers look to AI/ML to achieve sustainable manufacturing
IT in Manufacturing
ML supports component quality inspections using camera data to check assembly processes and sequences in terms of complexity, speed and accuracy.

Read more...
The most common cyber threats in the industrial environment
Rockwell Automation IT in Manufacturing
Rockwell Automation’s cybersecurity portfolio strategic growth leader delves into this topic in a recent blog post.

Read more...
Deploying IT into the factory floor environment
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists IT in Manufacturing
The ongoing debate on whether OT and IT should be integrated has never been more intense. Closing the gap between the two has many benefits, not least of which are efficiency and profitability managed in near real time.

Read more...
PACTware further refines user interface
VEGA Controls SA IT in Manufacturing
Optimising a user interface for multiple sensor equipment manufacturers is possible in such a way that industrial users can use it similarly to everyday smart devices.

Read more...
EPLAN Marketplace networks users and service providers
EPLAN Software & Services IT in Manufacturing
The free online platform is divided into engineering services, module manufacturing services and general consulting sectors.

Read more...
Condition monitoring software gets asset health boost
Emerson Automation Solutions IT in Manufacturing
The newest version of Emerson’s AMS Machine Works adds support for embedded, automatic analytics at the edge using patented PeakVue technology.

Read more...
A robust cybersecurity strategy is critical
ABB South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Understanding and managing the risks associated with a cyberattack can seem a daunting prospect in the face of keeping a plant up and running.

Read more...
Is your manufacturing plant ready for IoT?
Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking IT in Manufacturing
Pockets of IoT exist in manufacturing plants today; the challenge is to fully digitalise the entire plant.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved