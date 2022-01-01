AS-i and IO-Link power distributor for hygienic areas
May 2022
This passive power distributor from ifm elektronik can be operated either in AS-i networks or in IO-Link structures. This helps to minimise stockholding, especially in cases where both technologies are used. Up to 8 participants (either intelligent AS-i sensors/actuators or IO-Link masters) can be connected via standard M12 sockets.
The special housing material and high ingress protection allow operation in areas with frequent intensive cleaning processes, for example in the food industry. The module signals an excessive current flow per port via a red LED. Malfunctions or damage to infrastructure, actuators or even the plant can thus be avoided.
These devices can be used in hygienic applications due to the materials used and their innovative housing design. Overcurrent detection is indicated by a red flashing LED at the respective M12 connection when more than the permitted 4,4 A per channel is being drawn.
For more information contact ifm - South Africa, +27 12 450 0400, info.za@ifm.com, www.ifm.com
