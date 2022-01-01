Optimising hydraulic controls

Parker Hannifin has launched two components − the Parker Automation Controller PAC120 and the electro-hydraulic controller module PACHC − that together offer an innovative solution for the automation of fast and precise hydraulic processes. The compact PLC PAC120 can be combined with several PACHC controller modules to enable the position and force/pressure control of up to 40 hydraulic axes. In combination with the comprehensive hydraulic valve range from Parker, tailored and demanding controls can be realised from a single source.
The new PAC120 controller can be easily adapted via CODESYS V3 to each application, with local storage of process data and the exchange of control programs. ProfiNet IO/IRT, OPC UA, Modubus TCP, Ethernet/IP and EtherCAT are supported for machine-to-machine data exchange. Furthermore, additional communication channels can be opened by using interface and bus modules. This facilitates the integration into existing control concepts.
The time needed for the application development is shortened by the integrated development environment CODESYS for programming logic, IO and web visualisation. Another advantage is the web-based graphical user interface. All important information is available at a glance − for example, control applications details, data logging or memory status.
The new PACHC controller module allows precise position, force and pressure controls, as well as change-over controls. It provides a high-dynamic sampling rate of 250 µs for extremely fast cycle times. The PACHC is connected to local analogue sensors, like pressure and force sensors and digital position feedback systems, for recording actual values. Hydraulic valves can be controlled via the analogue outputs.
