Pressure transmitters for mobile machines

May 2022 Pressure Measurement & Control

ifm electronic’s PT/PU-type sensors are suited for mobile applications, especially for hydraulics and pneumatics with high operating pressures. They offer high vibration and shock resistance, a high degree of protection, and very good EMC resistance. They also have E1 type approval.

The thin-film measuring cell of the sensor is directly welded to the process connection and features a high measuring accuracy and short response time. The measurement technology used also enables extremely compact housing dimensions with a width across flats of only 19 mm. This facilitates installation even where space is at a premium.

The sensors feature a fast response time of only 2 ms, measuring accuracy to within ±0,8%, repeatability within ±0,05%, and easy connection via an M12 or Deutsch connector.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Fax: +27 12 450 0412
Email: info.za@ifm.com
www: www.ifm.com
Articles: More information and articles about ifm - South Africa


