Pressure transmitters for mobile machines

ifm electronic’s PT/PU-type sensors are suited for mobile applications, especially for hydraulics and pneumatics with high operating pressures. They offer high vibration and shock resistance, a high degree of protection, and very good EMC resistance. They also have E1 type approval.
The thin-film measuring cell of the sensor is directly welded to the process connection and features a high measuring accuracy and short response time. The measurement technology used also enables extremely compact housing dimensions with a width across flats of only 19 mm. This facilitates installation even where space is at a premium.
The sensors feature a fast response time of only 2 ms, measuring accuracy to within ±0,8%, repeatability within ±0,05%, and easy connection via an M12 or Deutsch connector.
Mobile data memory for IO-Link
The DSU100 is a 128 KB FRAM data carrier which serves as a storage medium in industrial environments.
2D vision sensor
Thanks to its integrated daylight filter, ifm’s new Dualis is highly resistant to extraneous light and boasts powerful algorithms to meet demanding requirements.
Draw-wire mechanisms for encoders
Adverse effects on distance detection, for example those caused by dirt in the case of optical distance measurement, are mostly eliminated.
Air gap sensor outputs absolute value
The air gap sensor can be taught to detect the target state both via its external operating buttons and an external input, or with just one click via IO-Link.