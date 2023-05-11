AATF 2023 to collocate with Future Manufacturing Africa

May 2022 News

Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF), brought to you by RX Africa, is excited to announce that the 2023 edition will be the host of the co-located launch event ‘Future Manufacturing Africa (FMA) Trade Fair and Summit 2023’. FMA 2023 aims to exchange valuable industry expertise to increase investment prospects in the African continent's manufacturing sector.

The collocation is an effective way to introduce the inaugural FMA 2023 while expanding on insights into the competitiveness of markets across various sectors for fruitful investment and sustainability. The launch of FMA 2023 will be a distinguishing feature of the event, bringing a new audience sector to AATF.

In attendance across the two events will be over 5000 visitors, several feature areas and over 200 exhibitors over the three days. AATF 2023 also introduces technology alongside industrial automation. The event will include:

• African hosted buyer programme.

• One-on-one meetings with hosted buyers.

• African hosted buyer lounge.

• VIP programme and VIP lounge.

• Technology demo zone.

• Automation technology experience.

• Business connection zone.

• Visitor guided tours.

• CPD accredited workshops.

RX Africa, through AATF, connects business and various stakeholders with the latest industry innovations and global patterns in the automation and technology industry. For 2023, AATF has additional product categories and new show innovations centralised around the development of automation technology.

AATF 2023 aims to take key stakeholders through the advance market-related innovations and mega-trends while transferring key insights on progressive and effective transformation in the technology and automation industry. The key extension is to mobilise opportunities within the industrial automation space and create a conducive environment for stakeholders to build sustainable solutions for African markets. RX Africa is providing a conduit that facilitates the connection between quality decision-makers, business leaders and government, amongst other patrons across various sectors.

By attending AATF 2023, one can gain access to agile, advanced and innovative products and solutions within the African continent in an environment that offers comprehensive and focused industrial automation technology platforms in Africa. Stakeholders are introduced to systematic value chain solutions that raise awareness around the introduction of technology in their businesses. Being a participant and launching your new products and services at the fair will afford your business and solutions unprecedented brand awareness and exposure to prime networks in various sectors.

To deliver a valuable and impactful experience, AATF 2023 works with industry associations and other partners to elevate the exhibitions and conferences. The trusted entities working with RX Africa for the fair are the Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Measurement and Control’s (SAIMC) Supplier Advisory Council, and Technews Publishing as the main media partner.

Join us in the business of building businesses at the African manufacturing trade fair and summit. Be part of an experience that is increasing Africa's value chain in the manufacturing sector.

AATF 2023 will take place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec) on 9-11 May 2023.

For further details on how to get involved and invested, visit www.africaautomationtechnologyfair.com





