Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

AATF 2023 to collocate with Future Manufacturing Africa

May 2022 News

Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF), brought to you by RX Africa, is excited to announce that the 2023 edition will be the host of the co-located launch event ‘Future Manufacturing Africa (FMA) Trade Fair and Summit 2023’. FMA 2023 aims to exchange valuable industry expertise to increase investment prospects in the African continent's manufacturing sector.

The collocation is an effective way to introduce the inaugural FMA 2023 while expanding on insights into the competitiveness of markets across various sectors for fruitful investment and sustainability. The launch of FMA 2023 will be a distinguishing feature of the event, bringing a new audience sector to AATF.

In attendance across the two events will be over 5000 visitors, several feature areas and over 200 exhibitors over the three days. AATF 2023 also introduces technology alongside industrial automation. The event will include:

• African hosted buyer programme.

• One-on-one meetings with hosted buyers.

• African hosted buyer lounge.

• VIP programme and VIP lounge.

• Technology demo zone.

• Automation technology experience.

• Business connection zone.

• Visitor guided tours.

• CPD accredited workshops.

RX Africa, through AATF, connects business and various stakeholders with the latest industry innovations and global patterns in the automation and technology industry. For 2023, AATF has additional product categories and new show innovations centralised around the development of automation technology.

AATF 2023 aims to take key stakeholders through the advance market-related innovations and mega-trends while transferring key insights on progressive and effective transformation in the technology and automation industry. The key extension is to mobilise opportunities within the industrial automation space and create a conducive environment for stakeholders to build sustainable solutions for African markets. RX Africa is providing a conduit that facilitates the connection between quality decision-makers, business leaders and government, amongst other patrons across various sectors.

By attending AATF 2023, one can gain access to agile, advanced and innovative products and solutions within the African continent in an environment that offers comprehensive and focused industrial automation technology platforms in Africa. Stakeholders are introduced to systematic value chain solutions that raise awareness around the introduction of technology in their businesses. Being a participant and launching your new products and services at the fair will afford your business and solutions unprecedented brand awareness and exposure to prime networks in various sectors.

To deliver a valuable and impactful experience, AATF 2023 works with industry associations and other partners to elevate the exhibitions and conferences. The trusted entities working with RX Africa for the fair are the Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Measurement and Control’s (SAIMC) Supplier Advisory Council, and Technews Publishing as the main media partner.

Join us in the business of building businesses at the African manufacturing trade fair and summit. Be part of an experience that is increasing Africa's value chain in the manufacturing sector.

AATF 2023 will take place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec) on 9-11 May 2023.

For further details on how to get involved and invested, visit www.africaautomationtechnologyfair.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
Call for detailed action plan for SA’s mining sector
News
Following the President’s keynote address at the Mining Indaba, Webber Wentzel sees the lack of timelines and action plans as a deterrent to investors.

Read more...
Google announces Africa developer scholarship
News
Google has announced an additional 30 000 Android and Google Cloud training scholarships for aspiring and professional developers

Read more...
Record growth for EV market despite mounting challenges
News
The battery remains the largest cost component of the vehicle, and climbing costs of lithium and nickel are a factor behind the increases.

Read more...
Abrasive Flow Solutions celebrates 1st anniversary
News Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The company specialises in the design and manufacture of slurry-related valves, and works closely with sister company, BMG.

Read more...
E-House solution powers large platinum HIG mill
Zest WEG News
Zest WEG’s solution – built to the highest safety and performance standards – is powering one of the largest HIG mills in the southern hemisphere.

Read more...
100 years of Anton Paar
Editor's Choice News
The company's success story began in1922, when Anton Paar founded his machine shop. For 100 years Anton Paar has combined high precision technology with scientific curiosity and a thirst for research. This has made the company a world market leader in the fields of density and concentration measurement, rheometry and CO2 measurement.

Read more...
Process Automation Solutions appointed as main contractor
EOH Process Automation Solutions News
Process Automation Solutions has been appointed as the Main Automation Contractor by South Africa’s liquids pipeline operator to upgrade the control system, metering and leak detection system for inland bound crude oil pipeline.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: What does blockchain mean for you?
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
Key drivers include authorised analysis of real-time data, enhanced visibility, preventive maintenance, energy efficiency and convergence of IT and OT.

Read more...
RS to showcase IoT and Food Safe products at NAMPO Harvest Day
RS Components SA News
Following a two-year hiatus, this year’s event will take place over five days as opposed to four, to accommodate Covid-19 restrictions.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved