Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors



Print this page printer friendly version

Compact emergency stop button

May 2022 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

Two years ago Bernstein introduced its new safety rope limit switch (SRO), adding an extra layer of safety to the operation of machines and conveyor belts. Now in 2022, the company has brought out a smaller version of the SRO offering greater space saving and versatility to the market. Bernstein has focused on developing the best electrical safety products to protect machine and process operators for over 70 years. The product family of safety rope pull switches is no exception.

More safety on the production line

The SRO provides an additional safety function for machine operators. It is designed to be installed on machines as a supplementary safety device to existing safety devices. The rope pull switch comes into play if other measures stop working or the operator is unable to conduct a normal stop for whatever reason.

An emergency stop happens when a dangerous movement is anticipated or has been spotted. It is different to a normal stop, which switches off the power. With one action, any person present can avert danger by pulling down on the rope or hitting the emergency stop button. The SRO emergency stop device has an ISO13850 rating. Its compact design is useful for narrow spaces, with a maximum rope length of 30 m. The housing comes in either metal or thermoplastic or as a combination of both. The SRO combines two different devices in one: an emergency stop activated by pulling a rope and an integrated emergency stop button on the device. Customers can choose either the simple rope pull or the rope pull with stop button. Applications in which the SRO can be used include packaging machines; woodworking machines; intra-logistic systems; printing and paper machines; textile machines; and automation systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 766 1180
Fax: 086 690 0566
Email: info@angloallied.co.za
www: www.angloallied.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Anglo Allied Engineering


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Automation construction kit replaces the control cabinet
Beckhoff Automation Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Beckhoff’s MX-System harnesses all the advantages of PC- and EtherCAT-based control technology at the same time.

Read more...
Reliable interface for the blind plugging of modular connections
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The new docking frames of the Phoenix Contact Heavycon product family enable the time-saving installation and maintenance of push-in systems and other applications in which the interfaces cannot be seen.

Read more...
Tool-free cabling with M12 push-lock connectors
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Confined spaces and customised cable lengths are becoming increasingly common when it comes to the cabling of machines and systems. Whether for signal, data or power transmission, the Phoenix Contact ...

Read more...
Pratley stands firm with international and local market growth
Pratley Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Shipping and supply-chain issues have led to a global shortage of a range of items and commodities. “The world is shopping around at the moment and we have seen fairly substantial international interest ...

Read more...
Amphenol circular connectors available from RS Components
RS Components SA Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Extensive series of M8x1 D-coded devices delivers best-in-class data and power signal integrity for Ethernet industrial automation applications.

Read more...
Pratley’s flameproof junction box
Pratley Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
By combining a flameproof junction box with its Kwikblok terminals, Pratley can prevent arcing across the connections themselves.

Read more...
Rittal and Eplan join forces to add value for customers
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
By joining forces, sister companies Rittal and Eplan deliver solutions to speed up processes and boost productivity.

Read more...
Adjustable cable gland is easy to fit
Pratley Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Pratley, produces a uniquely adjustable cable gland that fits any size armouring.

Read more...
Legrand’s Atlantic stainless steel cabinets
Legrand Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Legrand’s Atlantic stainless steel cabinets have been designed for safe use in corrosive conditions and in areas requiring a high level of hygiene.

Read more...
Clean air for control systems
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
RTS Inertial Spin Filters provide an effective maintenance-free solution to dust problems in MCC rooms, transformer rooms, control rooms and other industrial spaces.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved