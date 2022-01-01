Next-generation motor starters with digital innovation

Schneider Electric has announced the release of the new generation of TeSys Giga series motor starters. The iconic TeSys Giga series has been re-imagined with the latest smart digital innovations to deliver a simpler, more sustainable, safe and secure customer experience for panel builders, consulting engineers, system integrators, facility managers and OEMs, further building on proven reliability and high electrical durability.
With 56 patents under the belt, the TeSys Giga series of motor starters is designed to serve the needs of the process machinery, water and wastewater, metals, minerals and mining, manufacturing and processing industries. It reduces engineering time and complexity, whilst improving machine reliability, driving down maintenance costs and reducing downtime through a number of unique benefits and features:
• Modular design: Easy replacement of spare parts, improving reliability and robustness with faster integration and commissioning time.
• Compact footprint: Compact design with 40% size reduction .
• Self-diagnosis: Predictive maintenance through contact wear diagnostic and coil over/under voltage detection. A unique calculation method provides a more precise status, optimising site operation with contact-tip wear level indicator, coil under/over voltage indicator, internal fault indicator and contactor open/close status indicator.
• Full-scale protection: Basic settings guarantee safety through overload relay protection, including overload protection, ground fault protection and phase imbalance protection.
• QR Codes: Deliver technical documents, technical video guides and counterfeit safeguards.
• Highly reliable and ready for harsh environments.
Compact planar scanner with air bearing Horne Technologies
Motion Control & Drives
PIglide positioning systems are ideally suited for high-precision applications such as inspection systems, laser marking, microscopy or scanning.
Read more...Match and Tag for high accuracy in paired chain Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
Modern machinery often requires chains of precisely the same length to be used in pairs or other multiples. For these applications, BMG specialists recommend Tsubaki Match & Tag chains, which guarantee ...
Read more...SEW-EURODRIVE delivers for WWTP upgrade SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
A wastewater treatment plant in the Western Cape is undergoing a R1,7 billion upgrade. Sales manager Willem Strydom highlights SEW-EURODRIVE’s contribution to the project.
Read more...WEG motors power wastewater plant Zest WEG
Motion Control & Drives
The project to expand a wastewater treatment plant, undertaken by water purification specialist PCI Africa, included the installation of 65 WEG motors.