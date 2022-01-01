Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Next-generation motor starters with digital innovation

April 2022 Motion Control & Drives

Schneider Electric has announced the release of the new generation of TeSys Giga series motor starters. The iconic TeSys Giga series has been re-imagined with the latest smart digital innovations to deliver a simpler, more sustainable, safe and secure customer experience for panel builders, consulting engineers, system integrators, facility managers and OEMs, further building on proven reliability and high electrical durability.

With 56 patents under the belt, the TeSys Giga series of motor starters is designed to serve the needs of the process machinery, water and wastewater, metals, minerals and mining, manufacturing and processing industries. It reduces engineering time and complexity, whilst improving machine reliability, driving down maintenance costs and reducing downtime through a number of unique benefits and features:

• Modular design: Easy replacement of spare parts, improving reliability and robustness with faster integration and commissioning time.

• Compact footprint: Compact design with 40% size reduction .

• Self-diagnosis: Predictive maintenance through contact wear diagnostic and coil over/under voltage detection. A unique calculation method provides a more precise status, optimising site operation with contact-tip wear level indicator, coil under/over voltage indicator, internal fault indicator and contactor open/close status indicator.

• Full-scale protection: Basic settings guarantee safety through overload relay protection, including overload protection, ground fault protection and phase imbalance protection.

• QR Codes: Deliver technical documents, technical video guides and counterfeit safeguards.

• Highly reliable and ready for harsh environments.

For more information contact Ettienne van Niekerk, Schneider Electric SA, +27 11 254 6400, ettienne.vanniekerk@se.com, www.se.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Compact planar scanner with air bearing
Horne Technologies Motion Control & Drives
PIglide positioning systems are ideally suited for high-precision applications such as inspection systems, laser marking, microscopy or scanning.

Read more...
Match and Tag for high accuracy in paired chain
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
Modern machinery often requires chains of precisely the same length to be used in pairs or other multiples. For these applications, BMG specialists recommend Tsubaki Match & Tag chains, which guarantee ...

Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE delivers for WWTP upgrade
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
A wastewater treatment plant in the Western Cape is undergoing a R1,7 billion upgrade. Sales manager Willem Strydom highlights SEW-EURODRIVE’s contribution to the project.

Read more...
Vacuum circuit breaker with thermal monitoring
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
The EasyPacT EXE offers IoT sensors and digital connectivity for a simpler, more sustainable and safer experience for panel builders, facility managers and OEMs.

Read more...
WEG motors power wastewater plant
Zest WEG Motion Control & Drives
The project to expand a wastewater treatment plant, undertaken by water purification specialist PCI Africa, included the installation of 65 WEG motors.

Read more...
Field services – beyond break-fix to invaluable organisational insight
Schneider Electric South Africa Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
An outsourced field services team can assist organisations not only during emergencies but also by providing spares, technical support and 24/7 callout availability.

Read more...
SEW to assemble X.e industrial gear units in Johannesburg
SEW-Eurodrive News Motion Control & Drives
“The Johannesburg assembly lines for geared motors are designed for 7000 units per month, and we are planning to build up to 100 IG units per month, doubling our current capacity.”

Read more...
Tailoring the motor to the application through coil selection
Motion Control & Drives
During the selection of a miniature DC motor, the design engineer will consider the dimensions needed to fit the desired space as well as the working point (the torque and speed at which the motor is ...

Read more...
Integrated control and software solutions for operational efficiency and traceability
Schneider Electric South Africa System Integration & Control Systems Design
Actionable insight from integrated operations has the potential to transform business and improve risk management.

Read more...
Insect-sized flying robots with flapping wings
Motion Control & Drives
A new drive system for flapping wing autonomous robots has been developed by a University of Bristol team, using a new method of electromechanical zipping that does away with the need for conventional ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved