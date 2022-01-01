Next-generation motor starters with digital innovation

April 2022 Motion Control & Drives

Schneider Electric has announced the release of the new generation of TeSys Giga series motor starters. The iconic TeSys Giga series has been re-imagined with the latest smart digital innovations to deliver a simpler, more sustainable, safe and secure customer experience for panel builders, consulting engineers, system integrators, facility managers and OEMs, further building on proven reliability and high electrical durability.

With 56 patents under the belt, the TeSys Giga series of motor starters is designed to serve the needs of the process machinery, water and wastewater, metals, minerals and mining, manufacturing and processing industries. It reduces engineering time and complexity, whilst improving machine reliability, driving down maintenance costs and reducing downtime through a number of unique benefits and features:

• Modular design: Easy replacement of spare parts, improving reliability and robustness with faster integration and commissioning time.

• Compact footprint: Compact design with 40% size reduction .

• Self-diagnosis: Predictive maintenance through contact wear diagnostic and coil over/under voltage detection. A unique calculation method provides a more precise status, optimising site operation with contact-tip wear level indicator, coil under/over voltage indicator, internal fault indicator and contactor open/close status indicator.

• Full-scale protection: Basic settings guarantee safety through overload relay protection, including overload protection, ground fault protection and phase imbalance protection.

• QR Codes: Deliver technical documents, technical video guides and counterfeit safeguards.

• Highly reliable and ready for harsh environments.

For more information contact Ettienne van Niekerk, Schneider Electric SA, +27 11 254 6400 , ettienne.vanniekerk@se.com, www.se.com

Credit(s)

Schneider Electric South Africa





