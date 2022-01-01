High-quality contact lubricants

April 2022 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

CG53A is part of the CG series of contact lubricants, designed as an extension of the extremely popular 2X range. The main advantages of these products are reduced contact resistance, even on extremely heavy usage, improved plastics compatibility and improved mechanical lubrication. In addition to providing low and stable contact resistance and improved mechanical lubrication properties, CG53A offers superior long-term protection to contacts in corrosive environments. It is also an ideal lubricant for high-voltage contacts. The plastics compatibility of this grease is very good although, as with all lubricants, it is always advisable to test prior to full scale production. These are available in a 35 ml tube and are ex stock locally.

The exceptionally low wear characteristics make CG53A ideal for high-quality audio and automotive applications, providing a very smooth, high-quality feel operation. The use of this lubricant on switches and connectors ensures a very low and stable contact resistance over the long lifetimes required by such industries. CG53A is also used in high voltage applications and protects from harsh environmental conditions that could lead to corrosion. Features include:

• Excellent resistance to harsh environments; protects contacts from corrosion.

• Excellent electrical performance; ideal for high-voltage contacts.

• Produces low and constant mV drop and contact resistance; ensures reliability of the contact.

• Provides optimal mechanical resistance and reduces electrical background noise.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





