Valmet automation system chosen for waste-to-energy plant

Valmet will deliver an automation system to a new waste-to-energy plant in Poland. The order was placed by Posco Engineering & Construction (Posco E&C), a Korea-based engineering, procurement and construction contractor. The plant is owned and operated by the waste management company Miejskie Przedsiębiorstwo Oczyszczania (MPO) in the city of Warsaw.

“It’s crucial to have the right, reliable partner to secure a successful project delivery. We have been satisfied with our previous collaboration with Valmet in another waste-to-energy project in Krakow, Poland, and hence we are glad to work with Valmet again,” said Junho Moon, general manager of Posco E&C.

Valmet’s delivery consists of a Valmet DNA automation system and an information management system to control the boiler of the new plant. The system helps to ensure efficient and environmentally sound energy production from waste-derived fuels.

The new waste-to-energy plant will be started up for commercial operation in 2024, and will process 305 000 tons of municipal solid waste from Warsaw per year to produce electricity and district heating. The plant will therefore make a substantial contribution to sustainable waste management.

“We are delighted to be selected as automation supplier by Posco E&C; for the second time, thanks to our proven technology and strong references globally and locally,” said Wanmo Yoon, sales manager for Valmet Korea’s Energy & Process Systems – Automation Systems business line. “With Valmet’s advanced automation system, the plant will be able to process efficiently and in an eco-friendly manner.”

