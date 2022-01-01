The SAIMC Cape Town branch held its monthly technology meeting at Zutari’s offices in Century City. Broadcast on Microsoft Teams and attended by some local members, this was one of the first in-person events held by the branch in 2022, with both in-person and online turnout being better than expected.
Bafana Msibi from Yokogawa gave a presentation on pH and conductivity measurement, beginning with an explanation of what pH sensors are and how they work. He then proceeded to describe some of the main reasons these elements fail, for instance, by leaving a sensor to dry out, and methods of revitalising them. His knowledge of the topic was so insightful that the audience interrupted and asked questions frequently, which he answered clearly and thoroughly.
So well was his presentation received that after Bafana’s allotted hour ended, the audience wanted him to continue and even requested that he cover conductivity sensors as well. One of the audience members even stated that “if this presentation regarding pH sensors is an example of what is to come, then let him finish this presentation.” The presentation then continued for another 40 minutes and even the virtual delegates stayed online. Bafana successfully managed to take a topic that many people would have written off as being too ‘basic’ and turned it into a presentation with a wealth of useful knowledge. His knowledge is practical and applicable in the general workplace.
Left to right: SAIMC Cape Town branch manager, Hein Ries; Allen Bridges, sales engineer, Yokogawa; Bafana Misibi, product specialist, Yokogawa.
The SAIMC Cape Town management team extended its thanks to Bafana and Yokogawa for their presentation and expressed its hope to hear from them again in the future. Several of these in-person events are planned for the remainder of the year and readers are invited to monitor the SAIMCwebsite (https://saimc.co.za/) or LinkedIn page (www.linkedin.com/company/saimc) for up-to-date information.
