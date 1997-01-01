Proconics announces Sasol PEI&T partnership

April 2022 News

In March, Proconics and Sasol concluded an historic partnership agreement. The two organisations have made a commitment to shared value creation through partnership, in a push to positively impact sustainability within the South African engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) market.





Melvin Jones, Proconics Group CEO, enthused: “I’m incredibly excited about Sasol’s decision to partner with local engineering talent. Building a decarbonised future for South Africa brings uniquely South African challenges. Rising above them requires a collective spirit, a sense of ubuntu and strong local partnerships. Sasol is taking a bold step, creating the ecosystem in which an inspiring future can become a reality. I firmly believe that we have the talent in-country, and this partnership shows one of our leading blue-chip companies placing their faith in South African talent – the future is bright.”

During the 27 years Sasol and Proconics have been collaborating, both companies have been dedicated to the development of South African talent. This development is focused on giving local talent the capability to execute EPC projects. The Sasol PEI&T; partnership allows both companies to leverage their investment and return benefits to the fence-line communities in which they operate.

“It is an exciting time to be part of the energy industry, with the focus shifting beyond asset sustainability and embracing the creation of human and environmental capital,” Jones continued. “Sasol has a proud history of innovation, being the first company to successfully commercialise and operate the complex technologies implemented in Sasolburg and Secunda. Contributing to Sasol’s trailblazing technology leadership, and how that is being positioned for a new low-carbon future, makes Proconics gratified by our shared South African roots.”





Proconics has committed to innovating, learning, growing and diversifying its footprint within a hypercompetitive and capital-constrained market. Jones stated that this growth makes Proconics proud to be a South African company solving local problems with local talent. “It is with great pride that we take the first steps in the Sasol PEI&T; partnership, a South African-born energy and chemicals giant with proudly South African EPC capabilities. Proconics is excited about the future and doing our part in creating South African engineering and construction career paths, and supporting Sasol in their ‘Just Transition’ ambitions,” Jones said.

For more information contact Proconics, +27 16 982 7880, elmarie.koen@proconics.zo.za, www.proconics.co.za

Credit(s)

Proconics





