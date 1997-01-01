Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Proconics announces Sasol PEI&T partnership

April 2022 News

In March, Proconics and Sasol concluded an historic partnership agreement. The two organisations have made a commitment to shared value creation through partnership, in a push to positively impact sustainability within the South African engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) market.


Melvin Jones, Proconics Group CEO, enthused: “I’m incredibly excited about Sasol’s decision to partner with local engineering talent. Building a decarbonised future for South Africa brings uniquely South African challenges. Rising above them requires a collective spirit, a sense of ubuntu and strong local partnerships. Sasol is taking a bold step, creating the ecosystem in which an inspiring future can become a reality. I firmly believe that we have the talent in-country, and this partnership shows one of our leading blue-chip companies placing their faith in South African talent – the future is bright.”

During the 27 years Sasol and Proconics have been collaborating, both companies have been dedicated to the development of South African talent. This development is focused on giving local talent the capability to execute EPC projects. The Sasol PEI&T; partnership allows both companies to leverage their investment and return benefits to the fence-line communities in which they operate.

“It is an exciting time to be part of the energy industry, with the focus shifting beyond asset sustainability and embracing the creation of human and environmental capital,” Jones continued. “Sasol has a proud history of innovation, being the first company to successfully commercialise and operate the complex technologies implemented in Sasolburg and Secunda. Contributing to Sasol’s trailblazing technology leadership, and how that is being positioned for a new low-carbon future, makes Proconics gratified by our shared South African roots.”


Proconics has committed to innovating, learning, growing and diversifying its footprint within a hypercompetitive and capital-constrained market. Jones stated that this growth makes Proconics proud to be a South African company solving local problems with local talent. “It is with great pride that we take the first steps in the Sasol PEI&T; partnership, a South African-born energy and chemicals giant with proudly South African EPC capabilities. Proconics is excited about the future and doing our part in creating South African engineering and construction career paths, and supporting Sasol in their ‘Just Transition’ ambitions,” Jones said.

For more information contact Proconics, +27 16 982 7880, elmarie.koen@proconics.zo.za, www.proconics.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 17 620 9600
Email: proposals@proconics.co.za
www: www.proconics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Proconics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: The gods must be angry
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
The thoughts and prayers of the SA Instrumentation & Control team go out to those who suffered loss from the catastrophic flooding in KZN.

Read more...
Company Profile: Philco Systems
News
Philco Systems started its journey in 1992 as Philco Computing and Automation CC, the brainchild of Robert Phillips who started operations from the garage of his home. By 1997, the CC grew into Philco ...

Read more...
Siemens reconnects face-to-face with partners in Africa
Siemens South Africa News
Recognition for full embracement of Siemens’ partner programme, and for exceptional business performance during 2021, was given to partners in select categories.

Read more...
MTE expos explore the growth of North West mines
RS Components SA News
The event organiser acknowledged that the past 24 months had been challenging for the country’s mining operations, but expressed optimism for the future.

Read more...
SEW to assemble X.e industrial gear units in Johannesburg
SEW-Eurodrive News Motion Control & Drives
“The Johannesburg assembly lines for geared motors are designed for 7000 units per month, and we are planning to build up to 100 IG units per month, doubling our current capacity.”

Read more...
Solid Wedge celebrates 20th anniversary
News
With the company celebrating two decades since inception this year, MD Llyod Dzinotyiwei reflected on the company’s growth and accomplishments.

Read more...
Space exploration gets Xcelerator boost
Siemens South Africa News
Dream Chaser, the world’s only winged commercial spaceplane, is being designed, engineered, built and tested using Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio.

Read more...
What can sport teach us about MRO procurement?
RS Components SA News
Just like triathlon transitions, if you don’t respect the details and aren’t supportive about making manufacturing flexible, as a supplier you aren’t contributing to your customers’ success.

Read more...
WorldSkills Africa collaborates with Festo to host the 2022 competitions
Festo South Africa News
WorldSkills is a global competition organisation that raises the profile of skilled individuals worldwide. This organisation also demonstrates how skills are essential in achieving economic growth. Their ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved