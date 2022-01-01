Editor's Choice
Cloud-ready IIoT edge gateway

April 2022 IT in Manufacturing

Rapid globalisation and information digitalisation have led industrial operators to adopt IIoT applications for enhanced operational efficiency and to maximise revenue. Accelerating an organisation’s IIoT development is essential to ensure that data transmission is accurate, secure and fast. IIoT applications require a data acquisition solution that supports data logging and processing, that is secure, and that can be implemented quickly and easily.

For many system integrators and engineers, a key challenge in IIoT is achieving robust and secure data transfer from operational technology (OT) devices to IT-based cloud services. Moxa‘s robust, cloud-ready IIoT gateways and value-adding, long-lifecycle software are an ideal combination to provide secure and reliable IIoT solutions that can be rapidly developed and deployed in the field.

ThingsPro Edge software is a platform designed to work with Moxa’s industrial IoT gateways to simplify the development of data acquisition solutions for large-scale IIoT deployments. Along with the long-term support policy that comes with Moxa Industrial Linux (MIL), users have access to practical technologies to realise their IIoT connectivity goals.

Moxa’s intelligent IIoT gateway solutions, which are certified by AWS (Amazon Web Services) and Azure, not only help to speed up IIoT development, they also simplify the effort required to operate and maintain IIoT gateways. They are targeted at mission-critical applications including rail, power, marine, and oil and gas.

To accelerate project development and speed up time-to-market, Moxa provides programmers with a variety of user-friendly software tools, making it easy to develop customised data acquisition, wireless/cellular communication and remote device management applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 0777
Email: info@rjconnect.co.za
www: www.rjconnect.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RJ Connect


Further reading:

Machine vision training using AI
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens’ SynthAI service is using the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence to solve the challenge of training machine vision systems.

Read more...
Make way for the connected worker
Absolute Perspectives IT in Manufacturing
The challenge for the IT manager is to assemble the different components in a way that will be resilient, easy to maintain, cost-effective, and support the requirements of the future workforce.

Read more...
How’s our plant doing today?
VEGA Controls SA IT in Manufacturing
Three VEGA initiatives for secure and flexible process automation lead straight to Industry 4.0.

Read more...
Managed and unmanaged Ethernet switches
Turck Banner IT in Manufacturing
Three new IP67-rated switches have been released to expand Turck Banner's portfolio – two unmanaged variants and one managed switch.

Read more...
Managed Ethernet switches with IP67 protection
Phoenix Contact IT in Manufacturing
Managed switches for field installation with IP65/IP66/IP67 degrees of protection come in the form of the FL Switch 2600 and 2700 from Phoenix Contact.

Read more...
The business case for protecting crown jewels from cyber threats - Part 6: Cybersecurity for operational technology.
Wolfpack Information Risk IT in Manufacturing
Mission critical assets are known as ‘crown jewels’. These are high value assets that would cause the most business disruption if compromised. Anything of value attracts the attention of criminals and this no different in cyberspace.

Read more...
EPLAN releases new full version of eManage
EPLAN Software & Services News Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays IT in Manufacturing
With the full version of the software, master data can be accessed in the cloud, as can supplementary documents, and performance is increased with additional capacity.

Read more...
Moxa sets out to redefine futureproof industrial networks
RJ Connect Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Moxa’s brand-new EDS-G4000 series of Ethernet switches aims to unite networking and OT cybersecurity with a layered defence-in-depth approach.

Read more...
Five tips from industry experts to help protect industrial networks
RJ Connect IT in Manufacturing
Looking back on 2021 so far, it is not surprising that cybersecurity-related keywords have increased in popularity on Google Search according to the global Google Trends index. Among these keywords, ‘cybersecurity ...

Read more...
Digital prototyping grows sales 500%
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Providing a solution From apple orchards and citrus groves to table grape vineyards and pecan farms, you can find farmers across southern Africa using Red Ant Agri Engineering machines. This is because ...

Read more...










