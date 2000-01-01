Flow control for wastewater treatment
April 2022
Flow Measurement & Control
Rotork IQT part-turn electric actuators have been specified for use at the Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) in East Lansing, Michigan, USA. This activated sludge/tertiary filtration plant has the capacity to process approximately 71 million litres of water each day, and provides wastewater treatment for the City of East Lansing, Michigan State University and the Meridian Charter Township.
Over 100 actuators were ordered, consisting of various IQ3 and IQT3 range part-turn electric actuators, including the IQ18, IQ25, IQT-125, 500, 1000 and 2000. These actuators serve a variety of vital roles, including the operation of flow control valves, sluice gates, ball control valves, AWWA butterfly valves and eccentric plug valves. They were installed alongside IW Mk2 quarter-turn worm gearboxes.
The actuators are able to accurately control the exact amount of flow. Going beyond simple open/close functions, they can move the valves and gates to exact positions to provide complete control of flow in the process. In addition to this modulating service, the actuators also provide an isolating service in a new digester process. The digester process breaks down the waste material to produce biogas and the actuators ensure that the flow of municipal wastewater can be stopped, should it be necessary to do so.
These new installations were not the first Rotork actuators on site, but were an addition to an installed base of IQTs connected through DeviceNet and an additional installation of around 50 IQ3 intelligent, integral, non-intrusive electric actuators and IQTs in 2016.
For more information contact Rotork Africa, +27 11 453 9741, sales@rotork.co.za, www.rotork.com
Further reading:
Indian airport’s fuel station retrofitted with Rotork actuators
Flow Measurement & Control
A reduction of downtime was of critical concern to the customer, which can be assisted by an holistic asset management programme such as Lifetime Management.
Read more...
Flow meters and switches for very slow flows
Instrotech
Flow Measurement & Control
Kobold’s KSV meters are shock resistant, small, lightweight and simple to install for measuring liquid or air flow with full-scale accuracy within +/-6%.
Read more...
Flow measurement of abrasive slurries in hydrocyclone feedlines
KROHNE
Flow Measurement & Control
Dedicated flowmeters for cyclone classification help miners improve throughput while keeping maintenance costs low.
Read more...
Intelligent electric actuators control flow at chemical plant
Flow Measurement & Control
The actuators have been installed in the cracking units in the plant to control the flow of the oil that is the feedstock at the heart of the production process.
Read more...
Air gap sensor outputs absolute value
ifm - South Africa
Flow Measurement & Control
The air gap sensor can be taught to detect the target state both via its external operating buttons and an external input, or with just one click via IO-Link.
Read more...
Improving efficiency and reliability of CIP and SIP systems
Emerson Automation Solutions
Flow Measurement & Control
By using clean-in-place and steam-in-place systems, food and beverage manufacturers can improve product quality, minimise recalls and protect personnel.
Read more...
Monitoring the safe ventilation of mines
EOH Process Automation Solutions
Flow Measurement & Control
By accurately monitoring air quality and airflow volumes, mining companies will improve working conditions, maintain full staff complements and enhance their energy management.
Read more...
Modbus sensor guards against costly water damage
RF Design
Sensors & Transducers Flow Measurement & Control
Bus Probe #05 (BP#05) is the newest member of Tibbo's RS-485 Modbus sensor family. BP#05 implements a cost-effective, low-power flood/leak detector that is ideally suited for building management systems ...
Read more...
Sensors for accurate high-pressure cleaning
ifm - South Africa
Flow Measurement & Control
ifm offers systems for accurate detection and documentation of high-pressure cleaning processes. The sensors support applications of up to 200 bar
Read more...
Total 3D linearisation: Best performance under all process conditions for DP transmitters
KROHNE
Editor's Choice Flow Measurement & Control
Whether it be for pressure, flow, level, density or interface, applications with gases, liquids or steam: differential pressure (DP) measurement technology is suitable for nearly all processes while covering an extreme range of process temperatures and pressures.
Read more...