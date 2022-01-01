IP67 power supplies with IO-Link for field installation

April 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

Turck Banner is adding compact power supply units with protection to IP67 to its portfolio of flexible power supply units for 1- and 3-phase applications in modular machine building.

The robust PSU67 power supply units operate in temperatures from -25°C to +70°C and can be installed directly at the machine without any protective measures required. This makes it possible to dispense with switch cabinets or switch boxes completely. The power supplies are available in 15 A, 20 A or 25 A variants and can be supplied with M12, 7/8” or HAN-Q4 terminals.

The decentralised units supply 24 to 28 V DC directly in the field without any loss and offer high fail-safety thanks to their electronic no-load, overload and short circuit protection. Efficiency of over 95% ensures an optimum energy balance. The output voltage can be configured directly on the device via an LED interface or remotely via IO-Link.

The smart IO-Link interface makes it possible to communicate with the power supply units and provides the data transparency needed for Industry 4.0 applications such as predictive maintenance or condition monitoring. The end-to-end transmission of process, consumption, event and diagnostic data right through to the cloud enables continuous monitoring and optimisation to take place in the background. The captured data ensures increased system availability and helps to improve the energy efficiency of the application.

