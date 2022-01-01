Editor's Choice
IP67 power supplies with IO-Link for field installation

April 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

Turck Banner is adding compact power supply units with protection to IP67 to its portfolio of flexible power supply units for 1- and 3-phase applications in modular machine building.

The robust PSU67 power supply units operate in temperatures from -25°C to +70°C and can be installed directly at the machine without any protective measures required. This makes it possible to dispense with switch cabinets or switch boxes completely. The power supplies are available in 15 A, 20 A or 25 A variants and can be supplied with M12, 7/8” or HAN-Q4 terminals.

The decentralised units supply 24 to 28 V DC directly in the field without any loss and offer high fail-safety thanks to their electronic no-load, overload and short circuit protection. Efficiency of over 95% ensures an optimum energy balance. The output voltage can be configured directly on the device via an LED interface or remotely via IO-Link.

The smart IO-Link interface makes it possible to communicate with the power supply units and provides the data transparency needed for Industry 4.0 applications such as predictive maintenance or condition monitoring. The end-to-end transmission of process, consumption, event and diagnostic data right through to the cloud enables continuous monitoring and optimisation to take place in the background. The captured data ensures increased system availability and helps to improve the energy efficiency of the application.


Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Further reading:

Propelling green hydrogen toward large-scale African commercialisation
Electrical Power & Protection
RTS Africa Engineering, a founding member of the African Hydrogen Partnership, believes the industry is on the cusp of pricing diesel and petrol out of the market.

Read more...
Working hand in hand to meet automotive OEMs’ strict requirements
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers System Integration & Control Systems Design
The LASE Group, producer of machines and assembly cells for the automotive industry, places trust in its close collaboration with Turck Multiprox.

Read more...
Data logger for energy surveys, load studies
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
In conjunction with Fluke’s infrared cameras, the energy logger can enhance energy surveys by quickly identifying opportunities for energy savings, both electrically and thermally.

Read more...
DIN-rail mounted DC/AC inverter
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
Three devices can be connected in parallel to create a three-phase grid; they communicate with each other in real time, thereby synchronising the 120° phase shift.

Read more...
Pyranometer for monitoring small-scale PV installation efficiency
GHM Messtechnik SA Electrical Power & Protection Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The device’s classification level under the ISO 9060:2018 standard guarantees accuracy, reliability, precision and compliance with reference standards.

Read more...
Low-maintenance option for SA’s ageing mini substations
Electrical Power & Protection
When the country’s ageing fleet of mini substations approach their end-of-life, why not replace them with a safer option that costs less to maintain?

Read more...
Managed and unmanaged Ethernet switches
Turck Banner IT in Manufacturing
Three new IP67-rated switches have been released to expand Turck Banner's portfolio – two unmanaged variants and one managed switch.

Read more...
Four-channel I/O module with Ethernet interface
Turck Banner Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
With a temperature range from -40°C to +70°C and protection to IP65/IP67/IP69K, the new I/O module has a wide range of uses.

Read more...
Configurator for circuit breaker system
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
Once configuration is completed, all relevant data is provided as a download package containing system data sheets, technical data and figures.

Read more...
Ultra-robust HMIs with IP67 protection rating
Turck Banner SCADA/HMI
Turck Banner’s TXF700 series enables cabinet-free operating and installation concepts at operating temperatures between -20°C and +55°C.

Read more...










