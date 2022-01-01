Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Flow Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Flow measurement of abrasive slurries in hydrocyclone feedlines

April 2022 Flow Measurement & Control

Hydrocyclones are the most widely used type of classifier for separating slurry particles based on particle weight. Their performance is considered critical to comminution efficiency and the profitability of the whole processing plant. Bespoke electromagnetic flowmeters for the mining industry can help plant operators optimise cyclone performance and maximise throughput in accordance with their classification targets.

KROHNE flowmeters for measurement of slurry feeds to hydrocyclones.
KROHNE flowmeters for measurement of slurry feeds to hydrocyclones.

Mag meters with a track record in hydrocyclone feedline applications combine abrasion resistance, high accuracy and repeatability for long-term stable flow measurement of slurry feedlines. Meter design and use of wetted materials are paramount when it comes to increasing plant uptime and reducing maintenance costs, as the following application report demonstrates.

The scenario

A large gold and copper facility operates four hydrocyclones. The value that the total gold production throughput of the four hydrocyclone feedlines was initially designed for is approximately $3 million per day. In each hydrocyclone feedline, one electromagnetic flowmeter is installed. One of the main selection criteria for flowmeters was minimal maintenance with high measurement integrity over a long period of time.

Coarse and fine materials cause major abrasive wear. The maintenance costs of the flow control are driven by the costs of replacing a flowmeter. This not only involves the acquisition price of a new meter, but also includes production downtime, manpower, crane time and the flanging and installation of new flowmeters. Secondly, maintenance costs are driven by the frequency of replacements. The use of inappropriate materials can lead to a meter replacement frequency of three to six months per line. At best, a six-month replacement frequency will cost the facility $450 000 per line per year in production losses and $50 000 for meter replacement per line per year.

Through appropriate material selection and application engineering, KROHNE has been able to change the replacement frequency of the electromagnetic flowmeters from every six months to every three years. The electromagnetic flowmeter of choice is the Optiflux 4300. Its meter design and liner provide the necessary toughness and versatility to maximise instrument lifetime in the cyclone feedlines, while the rugged polyurethane liner of the mag meter has excellent abrasion resistance.

Optiflux 4300 F installed in a hydrocyclone feedline.
Optiflux 4300 F installed in a hydrocyclone feedline.

The flush-mounted Hastelloy C electrodes create less obstruction in the flow and are therefore less prone to wear and noise. The electrodes have a carbide coating which is extremely durable, ensuring an extended lifetime. The inner diameter of the flowmeter precisely matches the inner diameter of the connected process pipes since, in abrasive applications, even the smallest difference in inner diameter can accelerate wear.

The final measure taken is the installation of Type 3 protection rings on the inlet of the flowmeter, to prevent a difference in the inner bore. The signal converter of the flowmeter offers intelligent noise filtering techniques, while its integrated process diagnostic functions can be used for appropriate parameter settings and provide information on the status of the sensor, the converter and the process.

The bottom line

Using the KROHNE flowmeter has led to a significant reduction in maintenance costs and an increase in plant uptime for the customer and smart material selection has enabled a significant meter lifetime extension from six months to three years. In this way, KROHNE has been able to save the facility $1,5 million per line every three years.

For more information contact KROHNE SA, +27 11 314 1391, d.rampathi@krohne.com, www.za.krohne.com



Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 314 1391
Fax: +27 11 314 1681
Email: salesza@krohne.com
www: www.za.krohne.com
Articles: More information and articles about KROHNE


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Flow control for wastewater treatment
Flow Measurement & Control
Going beyond simple open/close functions, the Rotork actuators can move the valves and gates to exact positions to provide complete control of flow in the process.

Read more...
Intelligent electric actuators control flow at chemical plant
Flow Measurement & Control
The actuators have been installed in the cracking units in the plant to control the flow of the oil that is the feedstock at the heart of the production process.

Read more...
Air gap sensor outputs absolute value
ifm - South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
The air gap sensor can be taught to detect the target state both via its external operating buttons and an external input, or with just one click via IO-Link.

Read more...
Improving efficiency and reliability of CIP and SIP systems
Emerson Automation Solutions Flow Measurement & Control
By using clean-in-place and steam-in-place systems, food and beverage manufacturers can improve product quality, minimise recalls and protect personnel.

Read more...
Monitoring the safe ventilation of mines
EOH Process Automation Solutions Flow Measurement & Control
By accurately monitoring air quality and airflow volumes, mining companies will improve working conditions, maintain full staff complements and enhance their energy management.

Read more...
Modbus sensor guards against costly water damage
RF Design Sensors & Transducers Flow Measurement & Control
Bus Probe #05 (BP#05) is the newest member of Tibbo's RS-485 Modbus sensor family. BP#05 implements a cost-effective, low-power flood/leak detector that is ideally suited for building management systems ...

Read more...
Sensors for accurate high-pressure cleaning
ifm - South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
ifm offers systems for accurate detection and documentation of high-pressure cleaning processes. The sensors support applications of up to 200 bar

Read more...
Total 3D linearisation: Best performance under all process conditions for DP transmitters
KROHNE Editor's Choice Flow Measurement & Control
Whether it be for pressure, flow, level, density or interface, applications with gases, liquids or steam: differential pressure (DP) measurement technology is suitable for nearly all processes while covering an extreme range of process temperatures and pressures.

Read more...
Compact ultrasonic flow controller
Mecosa Flow Measurement & Control
Bronkhorst’s new, compact ES-Flow ultrasonic flowmeter/controller series ES-113C was designed for the OEM market to measure or dose low volume flows with high precision, high linearity and low pressure drop.

Read more...
Safe supply in CNG operations
SICK Automation Southern Africa Flow Measurement & Control
The Flowsic500 compact ultrasonic gas meter enables extremely accurate natural gas distribution measurement.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved