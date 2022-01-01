Tubeskin thermocouple assembly

The new Tefracto-Pad model TC59-T is the first development to come out of WIKA Instruments’ R&D; centre in Houston, Texas, USA. Taking into account the company’s knowledge of customer applications, needs and requirements, the product provides proven accuracy and ease of installation.
The sensor’s hot end comprises a contoured weld-pad and optimised heat shield attached to a mineral-insulated (sheathed) cable. It consists of a metal outer sheath which contains the insulated internal leads, compressed within a high-density ceramic composition. The material of the outer sheath can be selected to match the application. At the hot end of the sheathed cable, the internal leads are welded together to form an insulated (ungrounded) or non-insulated (grounded) measuring location.
A proprietary mouldable shield is placed over the thermopad and sheathed cable. This shield and insulation are key components for the Tefracto-Pad, providing accurate temperature that is backed with research and testing.
The tubeskin thermometer is designed as two primary components that have been combined to make for a single one-step process of welding to the tube. The contoured one-step heat shield and weld-pad have been designed to suit each tube and sensor size.
This sensor is an engineered solution for the tubeskin industry and will be designed for each application and installation. By utilising these engineered components, the Tefracto-Pad design provides accurate measurement results.
Pyrometer for hazardous areas R&C Instrumentation
Temperature Measurement
The intrinsically safe version of Fluke’s versatile Thermalert 4.0 is fully Ex certified for use in Zones 1 and 2 (gas) and Zones 21 and 22 (dust).
Read more...Professional quick-response thermometer GHM Messtechnik SA
Temperature Measurement
The newly designed G 1200 thermocouple quick-response thermometer from Greisinger offers excellent performance at a low price while delivering high-quality temperature measurements via a wide range of ...
Read more...Differential pressure transmitter WIKA Instruments
Sensors & Transducers
Wika’s model DPT-20, with its 4-20 mA, 4-20 mA Hart, Foundation Fieldbus or Profibus PA output signals, combined with the intrinsic safety or flameproof enclosure ignition protection type, is tailored ...
Read more...Ultra-cool field metrology well Comtest
Temperature Measurement
The 9190A is ideal for pharmaceutical, biomedical and food processing applications that demand strict quality control and regulatory process compliance.