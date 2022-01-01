Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Tailoring the motor to the application through coil selection

March 2022 Motion Control & Drives

During the selection of a miniature DC motor, the design engineer will consider the dimensions needed to fit the desired space as well as the working point (the torque and speed at which the motor is required to operate). There will also often be a choice of coils. Valentin Raschke, application engineer at Portescap, examines how choice of coil impacts on the motor specification, making it possible to adapt the motor to the available power source to create the most efficient solution for a given application.

Regardless of its construction, a DC motor is performing the same job – converting electrical energy into mechanical energy. For any given application, there might be a whole range of motors available that could do the job, with the designer making the eventual selection based on parameters such as size, weight, efficiency, torque and speed requirements, lifespan and cost.


Taking those factors into consideration might lead the designer to a single, best choice of motor. But there might also be the opportunity to tweak motor design – and therefore boost efficiency – by selection of the most appropriate coil.

So how does the coil impact on our design considerations? The torque produced by the motor will be determined by the current consumed and the torque constant. The torque constant, in turn, is defined by the radius of the coil, the magnetic flux density, the length of the motor and the number of turns of the coil. The first three of these parameters are fixed by the chosen motor and its diameter. Adjusting the number of turns of the coil, though, can impact the torque constant for a given size of motor.

This is important because the no-load speed of the motor is defined by the available supply voltage and the torque constant of the coil. We might find a choice of several coils that meet our needs, but with different supply voltages and different current requirements. The coil is therefore chosen to adapt the motor to the available power supply.

Choice of coil also impacts on the motor efficiency in the application. Look, for example, at ironless DC motors: these are renowned for their high efficiency. Aside from friction, losses tend to be heat generated by the current running through the copper wire of the coil. These losses are proportional to the coil resistance multiplied by the square of the current. Motor efficiency is higher at lower torque due to the lower motor current, so here again choice of coil can have a big impact.

Consider an application requiring continuous operation at a fixed speed and torque – perhaps a medical infusion pump – then we might find a number of coils in the motor manufacturer’s catalogue that would seem to meet our needs at the required working point and power. If the available power supply for our application is a voltage source, supplying a fixed voltage, that will narrow down the choice of coils further and the designer can select the one that is the best fit to optimise the application. With a voltage source, it is typical for a reduced number of options of coils and there may only be one option for a given application.

The number of options tends to be greater if a current source – a given maximum current across a range of supply voltages – is available instead of a voltage source to achieve the same working point. Now we might have a higher number of possible coils to meet the application requirement and the design engineer can really begin to tailor the application.

If total efficiency is the prime consideration, that might lead us in one direction. In other applications, the coil with the lowest current consumption might provide the best choice, as it will result in a longer lifetime of the commutation system and increase the number of cycles with a single battery charge for battery powered applications.

The availability of a number of standard coils can take us a long way towards tailoring the motor to the application, but there may be instances where the design engineer needs something even more optimised. In a critical application where cost pressures are less of a consideration than ultimate performance and where the design engineer does not have the freedom to adapt the power supply for a standard coil, then a custom designed coil could provide the best solution.

For more information contact Brittany Kennan, DMA Europa, +44 156 275 1436, brittany@dmaeuropa.com, www.dmaeuropa.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SEW to assemble X.e industrial gear units in Johannesburg
SEW-Eurodrive News Motion Control & Drives
“The Johannesburg assembly lines for geared motors are designed for 7000 units per month, and we are planning to build up to 100 IG units per month, doubling our current capacity.”

Read more...
Insect-sized flying robots with flapping wings
Motion Control & Drives
A new drive system for flapping wing autonomous robots has been developed by a University of Bristol team, using a new method of electromechanical zipping that does away with the need for conventional ...

Read more...
Brickmaking plant boosted by upgrade
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
A local clay brick manufacturer has upgraded its brickmaking plant with the assistance of drive and control technology specialist, SEW-EURODRIVE. Using advanced digital solutions based on Maxolution for ...

Read more...
Power transmission solutions for the sugar sector
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG plays a critical role in the sugar sector, not only during the operational period of sugar production, but also in off-crop seasons, when maintenance and refurbishment on sugar farms and at mills ...

Read more...
Yaskawa steps into the future
Yaskawa Southern Africa Motion Control & Drives
The robotics market is booming and Motion Control’s editor recently chatted to Yaskawa Southern Africa’s MD, Andrew Crackett, to find out how the company is rising to the challenge.

Read more...
SEW’s modern drives for the agricultural industry enjoyed 2021 success
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
SEW-EURODRIVE’s regional manager, Willem Strydom, said the agricultural sector was a successful market for the company last year, most notably in the poultry industry.

Read more...
‘Match & Tag’ chains service
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
Tsubaki pre-stretched chains are supplied by BMG in matched-length pairs that are tagged for easy identification and accurate installation.

Read more...
Flexible drive control of roller conveyors
Turck Banner Motion Control & Drives
Turck Banner’s new TBEN I/O module with on-board logic simplifies parameterisation and operation of roller motors.

Read more...
Local assembly of MACC drives to slash lead times
SEW-Eurodrive News Motion Control & Drives
The company’s Aeroton facility will assemble the air-cooled condenser drives for delivery at a rate of three units per week, slashing lead times from overseas OEMs.

Read more...
Nidec stamps its credentials on hot metal ladle cranes
Nidec Control Techniques Motion Control & Drives
Columbus Stainless, a member of the Spain-based Acerinox group of companies, is the only fully integrated, technologically advanced, single-site stainless steel producer in Africa. The plant – based in ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved