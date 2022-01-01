Low-maintenance option for SA’s ageing mini substations
March 2022
Electrical Power & Protection
As South Africa’s many thousands of oil-cooled mini substations reach the end of their operating lives, there is scope to replace them with a safer and more economical option, according to Trafo Power Solutions’ managing director, David Claassen. “These mini substations are located all along our urban streets, in shopping centres and around industrial areas – in close proximity to growing numbers of people,” he said. “As municipalities struggle to maintain these properly, they pose an increasing safety risk and become more expensive to service and repair as they get older.”
A 500 kVA dry-type mini substation supplied by Trafo Power Solutions.
He pointed out that oil-cooled transformers require regular testing and maintenance, including monitoring and replacement of oil at regular intervals to ensure effective cooling of the unit. Without this maintenance, the risk of failure or even explosion is raised. “Dry-type transformers do not contain oil, being cooled by air moving over the components. This is one of the factors behind the significantly lower maintenance required by dry-type transformers, which of course translates into substantial cost savings over time,” said Claassen.
The absence of oil makes dry-type transformers considerably safer, he explains, as indicated by these units’ F1 fire rating. This means they are resistant to flammability, they are flame retardant and they generate no harmful emissions. Having no oil as a coolant also makes dry-type transformers less risky to the environment. Mitigating the risk of oil spilling from an oil-cooled transformer – which can lead to the contamination of land and water – requires the construction of a bund wall. The dry-type option needs little of this kind of additional infrastructure, and so is more cost-effective to install.
A 500 kVA dry-type mini substation being rigged into position at a commercial building site.
“Trafo Power Solutions has worked extensively with developers of high-traffic infrastructure like shopping centres, ensuring the highest level of safety in mini substations located in high-density areas,” Claassen continued. “We are well positioned to supply public utilities with the same benefits.” He further noted that municipalities’ financial resources for service and maintenance of substations are often severely stretched, so it makes sense for them to seek more economical alternatives. Dry-type transformers are almost maintenance-free, taking a considerable load off the owners’ maintenance duties.
“We custom-design our solutions for dry-type miniature substations to meet customers’ exacting requirements,” said Claassen. “This includes any variation of medium-voltage (MV) and low-voltage (LV) needs, and specific switchgear as well as customised control and protection options.”
Trafo Power Solutions supplies miniature substations from 200 kVA to 2500 kVA – ranging from 3,3 kV to 33 kV on the MV side, and from 400 V to 1000 V on the LV side. These substations are rated to the IP65 level of ingress protection.
For more information contact Trafo Power Solutions, +27 10 824 1350, enquiries@trafo.co.za, www.trafo.co.za
Further reading:
Pyranometer for monitoring small-scale PV installation efficiency
GHM Messtechnik SA
Electrical Power & Protection Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The device’s classification level under the ISO 9060:2018 standard guarantees accuracy, reliability, precision and compliance with reference standards.
Read more...
IP67 power supplies with IO-Link for field installation
Turck Banner
Electrical Power & Protection
Turck Banner's compact PSU67 power supply units ensure energy-efficient, decentralised power supply in modular systems.
Read more...
Dedicated logger for energy surveys and load studies
Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
In conjunction with Fluke’s infrared cameras, the energy logger can enhance energy surveys by quickly identifying opportunities for energy savings, both electrically and thermally.
Read more...
Configurator for circuit breaker system
Phoenix Contact
Electrical Power & Protection
Once configuration is completed, all relevant data is provided as a download package containing system data sheets, technical data and figures.
Read more...
Rising electricity price drives demand for higher-efficiency motors
Bearings International
News Electrical Power & Protection
The payback period is generally under two years, with the average motor lifespan of ten to fifteen years or more translating into an eightfold saving on the initial capital outlay.
Read more...
Locally manufactured clean energy solutions
Electrical Power & Protection News
Creslow’s clean energy storage systems operate either as a battery backup system in conjunction with an inverter, or as an off-grid system using an inverter and solar panels.
Read more...
Digitally managing energy costs and decarbonisation
Yokogawa South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Real-time data combined with a single, asset-wide digital twin and proprietary analytics capabilities enable automatic opportunity identification and performance gap breakdown.
Read more...
Zest delivers biggest mobile substation
Zest WEG
News Electrical Power & Protection
The innovative 50 MVA substation, with a dual voltage of 110-60/30-20 kV, will perform a range of duties for Guinea’s power utility company, including providing emergency and standby power.
Read more...
Distributed energy monitoring unit
Opto Africa Holdings
Electrical Power & Protection
Opto 22 has expanded its groov RIO edge I/O series with a new energy monitoring unit (EMU) designed to help plant managers, machine operators and financial analysts understand electrical costs and track ...
Read more...
Power analyser with RS-232 C interface
Vepac Electronics
Electrical Power & Protection
Power analysers are used for the precise evaluation of circuits, energy consumers and network loads. The PeakTech P 4145 3-phase power analyser offers all important functions for performance analysis ...
Read more...