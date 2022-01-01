Insect-sized flying robots with flapping wings
March 2022
Motion Control & Drives
A new drive system for flapping wing autonomous robots has been developed by a University of Bristol team, using a new method of electromechanical zipping that does away with the need for conventional motors and gears.
This new advance published in the journal Science Robotics* could pave the way for smaller, lighter and more effective micro flying robots for environmental monitoring, search and rescue and deployment in hazardous environments. Until now, typical micro flying robots have used motors, gears and other complex transmission systems to achieve the up-and-down motion of the wings. This has added complexity, weight and undesired dynamic effects.
Taking inspiration from bees and other flying insects, researchers from Bristol’s Faculty of Engineering, led by professor of Robotics Jonathan Rossiter, have successfully demonstrated a direct-drive artificial muscle system, called the liquid-amplified zipping actuator (LAZA), that achieves wing motion using no rotating parts or gears.
The LAZA system greatly simplifies the flapping mechanism, enabling future miniaturisation of flapping robots down to the size of insects.
In the paper, the team shows how a pair of LAZA-powered flapping wings can provide more power compared with insect muscle of the same weight, enough to fly a robot across a room at 18 body lengths per second.
They also demonstrated how the LAZA can deliver consistent flapping over more than one million cycles, important for making flapping robots that can undertake long-haul flights.
The team expects the LAZA to be adopted as a fundamental building block for a range of autonomous insect-like flying robots.
Dr Tim Helps, lead author and developer of the LAZA system said: “With the LAZA, we apply electrostatic forces directly on the wing, rather than through a complex, inefficient transmission system. This leads to better performance and simpler design and will unlock a new class of low-cost, lightweight flapping micro-air vehicles for future applications, like autonomous inspection of off-shore wind turbines.”
Professor Rossiter added: “Making smaller and better performing flapping wing micro robots is a huge challenge. LAZA is an important step toward autonomous flying robots that could be as small as insects and perform environmentally-critical tasks such as plant pollination and exciting emerging roles such as finding people in collapsed buildings.”
*Paper: ‘Liquid-amplified zipping actuators for micro-air vehicles with transmission-free flapping’ by T. Helps, C. Romero, M. Taghavi, A. Conn and J. Rossiter in Science Robotics.
For more information contact University of Bristol, press-office@bristol.ac.uk
Further reading:
Brickmaking plant boosted by upgrade
SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
A local clay brick manufacturer has upgraded its brickmaking plant with the assistance of drive and control technology specialist, SEW-EURODRIVE. Using advanced digital solutions based on Maxolution for ...
Read more...
Power transmission solutions for the sugar sector
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG plays a critical role in the sugar sector, not only during the operational period of sugar production, but also in off-crop seasons, when maintenance and refurbishment on sugar farms and at mills ...
Read more...
Yaskawa steps into the future
Yaskawa Southern Africa
Motion Control & Drives
The robotics market is booming and Motion Control’s editor recently chatted to Yaskawa Southern Africa’s MD, Andrew Crackett, to find out how the company is rising to the challenge.
Read more...
SEW’s modern drives for the agricultural industry enjoyed 2021 success
SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
SEW-EURODRIVE’s regional manager, Willem Strydom, said the agricultural sector was a successful market for the company last year, most notably in the poultry industry.
Read more...
‘Match & Tag’ chains service
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
Tsubaki pre-stretched chains are supplied by BMG in matched-length pairs that are tagged for easy identification and accurate installation.
Read more...
Flexible drive control of roller conveyors
Turck Banner
Motion Control & Drives
Turck Banner’s new TBEN I/O module with on-board logic simplifies parameterisation and operation of roller motors.
Read more...
Local assembly of MACC drives to slash lead times
SEW-Eurodrive
News Motion Control & Drives
The company’s Aeroton facility will assemble the air-cooled condenser drives for delivery at a rate of three units per week, slashing lead times from overseas OEMs.
Read more...
Nidec stamps its credentials on hot metal ladle cranes
Nidec Control Techniques
Motion Control & Drives
Columbus Stainless, a member of the Spain-based Acerinox group of companies, is the only fully integrated, technologically advanced, single-site stainless steel producer in Africa. The plant – based in ...
Read more...
Danfoss drives brewery innovation
Danfoss
Motion Control & Drives
Which came first in the history of civilisation: bread-making or beer-brewing? Since the 1950s, scientists and scholars have been arguing about what really caused our early ancestors to start farming ...
Read more...
Bearings drive cost-saving in food plants
Motion Control & Drives
NSK’s Life-Lube bearing units are proving increasingly popular in the food and beverage industry and with good reason. These advanced bearings combine the corrosion-resistant properties of Silver-Lube ...
Read more...