Safety blocks for hydraulic accumulators

March 2022 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

Parker Hannifin’s new safety block (SB) series for hydraulic accumulators simplifies the selection, installation and maintenance process of these important system components. Safety blocks enable hydraulic accumulators to be isolated for maintenance work, repairs or system tests, acting as an emergency shut-off device to protect against system failure. The versatile SB series offers full functionality in a single product: isolation, drain, peak pressure protection and pressure control. Choosing the right safety block is now far easier. Typical markets set to benefit from the new concept include industrial, mobile and oil and gas.

As a result of feedback from customers, the improved design helps to minimise space requirements and ease installation, The series is available in sizes 10, 20 and 32, with a standardised temperature range of -20 to 80°C and high corrosion resistance compliant with ISO 9227. In addition, the SB series is PED-certified and suitable for use in ATEX environments.

Ideal for all bladder, diaphragm and piston-type accumulators, customers can select from models with electric or manual relief valves. The series features either a BSPP or SAE accumulator connection, with size 32 offering an SAE accumulator connection as standard. Furthermore, size 32 offers the choice of flanged or threaded hydraulic connection. A variety of voltage options ensures the range is suitable for all types of industrial applications, with the pressure range corresponding to an accumulator operating pressure up to 350 bar.

For more information contact Lisa de Beer, Parker Hannifin SA, +27 11 961 0700 , lisa.debeer@parker.com, www.parker.com/za





