Safety blocks for hydraulic accumulators
March 2022
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Parker Hannifin’s new safety block (SB) series for hydraulic accumulators simplifies the selection, installation and maintenance process of these important system components. Safety blocks enable hydraulic accumulators to be isolated for maintenance work, repairs or system tests, acting as an emergency shut-off device to protect against system failure. The versatile SB series offers full functionality in a single product: isolation, drain, peak pressure protection and pressure control. Choosing the right safety block is now far easier. Typical markets set to benefit from the new concept include industrial, mobile and oil and gas.
As a result of feedback from customers, the improved design helps to minimise space requirements and ease installation, The series is available in sizes 10, 20 and 32, with a standardised temperature range of -20 to 80°C and high corrosion resistance compliant with ISO 9227. In addition, the SB series is PED-certified and suitable for use in ATEX environments.
Ideal for all bladder, diaphragm and piston-type accumulators, customers can select from models with electric or manual relief valves. The series features either a BSPP or SAE accumulator connection, with size 32 offering an SAE accumulator connection as standard. Furthermore, size 32 offers the choice of flanged or threaded hydraulic connection. A variety of voltage options ensures the range is suitable for all types of industrial applications, with the pressure range corresponding to an accumulator operating pressure up to 350 bar.
For more information contact Lisa de Beer, Parker Hannifin SA, +27 11 961 0700, lisa.debeer@parker.com, www.parker.com/za
Further reading:
SMC´s FRL unit: compressed air filtration since 1961
SMC Corporation South Africa
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
In pneumatics, the FRL unit is a key element as it ensures the proper functioning of the pneumatic equipment, thereby increasing the operating life.
Read more...
Smart positioner from Festo
Festo South Africa
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
The latest CMSH pneumatic positioner from Festo boosts high-performance and long service life.
Read more...
Position detection for hydraulic cylinders
Instrotech
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Instrotech now offers Siko’s SGH wire-actuated encoders to measure stroke as well as speed in hydraulic cylinders.
Read more...
Ultra-high-pressure hose from Parker
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Parker Hannifin has launched PFX30-05, a DN8 ultra-high-pressure hose that offers improved service life in industrial water-jetting/blasting applications.
Read more...
Putting the new into pneumatics
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
IO-Link enabled products are just one example of how Parker is providing customers with cutting edge technologies for use in globalised manufacturing operations.
Read more...
Position detection for hydraulic cylinders
Instrotech
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Instrotech now offers Siko’s SGH wire-actuated encoders to measure stroke as well as speed in hydraulic cylinders.
Read more...
Festo at the heart of absolute automation
Festo South Africa
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Festo is renowned as one of the leading pneumatic automation suppliers. Over the years, the company has also set the pace in both Process and Electric Automation. This is backed by its proven record of ...
Read more...
Parker’s High Performance Flange system
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Parker Hannifin has announced that its mechanical flange system for machines and plants with working pressures of up to 420 bar has gained DNV GL approval for marine applications.
Read more...
Compressed air purity analyser
Artic Driers International
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Compressed air treatment using filters and dryers is an effective barrier to airline contamination. Until recently, auditing the compressed air quality in a system was difficult, but clients and professional ...
Read more...
Use compressed air efficiently
Artic Driers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
To attain sustainability, one of the areas that needs great attention is compressed air efficiency within the plant.
Read more...