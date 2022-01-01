Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Space exploration gets Xcelerator boost

March 2022 News

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that Sierra Space, a commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low Earth orbit (LEO) commercialisation, has implemented Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio of software and services as the foundation of its next-generation digital engineering programme. The company is implementing Xcelerator to establish a fully digital environment, from engineering to manufacturing through sustainment, which will help realise goals to develop the future of space transportation, commercial space destinations and infrastructure, and create enabling technologies that will build a vibrant, growing and accessible commercial space economy.

“At Sierra Space, we are building a platform in space that will be the catalyst for the next breakthrough innovations to benefit life on Earth. Our revolutionary new space platform is being developed using a next-generation digital engineering environment that we’ve created in collaboration with Siemens,” said Tom Vice, CEO of Sierra Space. “Siemens’ solutions will significantly accelerate development of our unique space platform – the first to combine all aspects of space transportation, space destinations and space applications in a holistic ecosystem.”

Siemens’ tools were foundational during the development of Dream Chaser, and Sierra Space will use Siemens’ Xcelerator in all phases of next-generation Dream Chaser development, including structural, thermal, mechanical, electrical and software design, vehicle manufacture, requirements verification and complete lifecycle maintenance.

The spaceplane is uniquely capable of a smooth 1,5 low-G re-entry for crew and cargo transportation, with the ability to land on existing compatible commercial runways worldwide. Representing the next generation of space transportation, NASA contracted Dream Chaser to perform cargo supply and return missions to the International Space Station (ISS), where it can deliver up to 5400 kilograms of cargo in a single trip. Sierra Space is expanding on this long-standing collaboration with Siemens as the company fully embraces the transformation to become a digital enterprise.

In addition to Dream Chaser, Sierra Space is also working to design, develop, build, operate and support a customer-centric destination in Earth orbit. In partnership with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, it has developed the Large Integrated Flexible Environment (LIFE) habitat, a key component in the Orbital Reef project. This modular, three-story commercial habitation and science platform will provide opportunities for businesses including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and other sectors, to optimise zero-gravity benefits. It can be deployed in low Earth orbit, on the lunar surface or in lunar orbit, and as a transport vehicle to Mars. Sierra Space will use Siemens’ Xcelerator in all phases of LIFE Habitat development and other space destination missions.

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, jennifer.naidoo@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: info.za@siemens.com
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
Solid Wedge celebrates 20th anniversary
News
With the company celebrating two decades since inception this year, MD Llyod Dzinotyiwei reflected on the company’s growth and accomplishments.

Read more...
What can sport teach us about MRO procurement?
RS Components SA News
Just like triathlon transitions, if you don’t respect the details and aren’t supportive about making manufacturing flexible, as a supplier you aren’t contributing to your customers’ success.

Read more...
WorldSkills Africa collaborates with Festo to host the 2022 competitions
Festo South Africa News
WorldSkills is a global competition organisation that raises the profile of skilled individuals worldwide. This organisation also demonstrates how skills are essential in achieving economic growth. Their ...

Read more...
Witt Sensoric joins Pepperl+Fuchs Group
Pepperl+Fuchs News
Witt Sensoric was founded in 1993 and is characterised by its performance in the field of photoelectric sensor development, mechanical design and the production of large volumes.

Read more...
Drone aids boiler inspection at major power station
News
“The fantastic imagery we have access to and which we then use as the basis of our inspection reports, really sets us up for continued success in this important sector.”

Read more...
NSK subsidiary chosen for Berlin U-Bahn project
News
This multi-million-Euro condition monitoring project is an integral part of a contract that entails the delivery of up to 1500 new rail carriages for use on the Berlin underground rail network.

Read more...
Rising electricity price drives demand for higher-efficiency motors
Bearings International News Electrical Power & Protection
The payback period is generally under two years, with the average motor lifespan of ten to fifteen years or more translating into an eightfold saving on the initial capital outlay.

Read more...
Siemens and Aspen join forces to enhance vaccine production for Africa
Siemens South Africa News
A strategic partnership that will enable Aspen Pharmacare to increase production capacity to meet the rising demand for Covid-19 vaccines in Africa.

Read more...
WearCheck Cape Town moves to Brackenfell
News
Customers are benefiting as the new location is very accessible from major roads and is also closer to many customer operations, making sample drop-off even easier.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved