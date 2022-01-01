Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Fieldbus & Industrial Networking



Print this page printer friendly version

Mobile data memory for IO-Link

March 2022 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

The DSU external IO-Link memory from ifm electronic is a mobile all-purpose device for local data transmission. Connected to an IO-Link master, the small device makes the stored data available to all connected receivers. For example, if used as a digital-type label for an interchangeable tool, the PLC can identify it independently and reliably, extract information about operating hours, and alert the operator when maintenance is due, to prevent damage to the tool or workpiece.

During operation, data is continuously written to the historical memory, taking advantage of the device’s COM3 interface running at 230,4 Kbps and 128 KB capacity – sufficient for all relevant data and histories. The memory can also be parameterised and read via the IoT software moneo configure. In this way, recorded data on total operating hours, maintenance intervals or system-relevant maximum and minimum values such as pressure, temperature or vibration data, can be easily read. Optional write protection prevents accidental overwriting of sensitive device information.

The IODD required for configuration of the unit, detailed information about process data structure, diagnostic information, parameter addresses and necessary information about the required IO-Link hardware and software, can be found at www.ifm.com/za.

The device supports various operating modes, such as reading the device-specific globally unique UID, reading and writing up to 28 Bytes of data in one IO-Link cycle, and reading and writing larger amounts of data, with length restrictions usually only imposed by the PLC. Automatic access to the memory stick during operation can be defined via numerous commands that regulate and control read and write access.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Fax: +27 12 450 0412
Email: info.za@ifm.com
www: www.ifm.com
Articles: More information and articles about ifm - South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Draw-wire mechanisms for encoders
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
Adverse effects on distance detection, for example those caused by dirt in the case of optical distance measurement, are mostly eliminated.

Read more...
Radar level sensor with IO-Link interface
ifm - South Africa Level Measurement & Control
Its non-contact radar measuring principle prevents malfunctions or failures of the sensor caused by the adhesion of viscous media or damage from agitators.

Read more...
IO-Link master with OPC UA interface
Pepperl+Fuchs Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The combination makes data accessible beyond the central control system, for decision-makers to access without complex workarounds.

Read more...
Robust ultrasonic sensor for level monitoring
ifm - South Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Using IO-Link communication, distance values can be transmitted, parameters can be set, and diagnostic information can be retrieved remotely.

Read more...
IO-Link masters connect automation and IT worlds
ifm - South Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Thanks to their special housing materials and high ingress resistance, they can be used in coolant applications or in wet areas in the food industry.

Read more...
Four-channel I/O module with Ethernet interface
Turck Banner Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
With a temperature range from -40°C to +70°C and protection to IP65/IP67/IP69K, the new I/O module has a wide range of uses.

Read more...
I/O expansion modules certified for functional safety
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The IQAN-XC4x module family makes it easy to expand an IQAN control system when connected to an IQAN-MC4x master controller.

Read more...
Best practices for securing OPC Classic applications
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Matrikon’s new whitepaper offers concrete security recommendations to enable IT and OT professionals to better secure OPC Classic-based data infrastructure.

Read more...
Air gap sensor outputs absolute value
ifm - South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
The air gap sensor can be taught to detect the target state both via its external operating buttons and an external input, or with just one click via IO-Link.

Read more...
Gateway carries IO-Link sensor data to the cloud
ifm - South Africa Industrial Wireless
ifm electronic’s io-key can bring data from more than 10 000 industrial sensors from more than 200 manufacturers into the cloud.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved