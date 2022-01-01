Robust ultrasonic sensor for level monitoring

March 2022 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Whether in tanks or silos, whether liquids, bulk material or individual objects, universal level and distance measurement using ultrasound is reliable and accurate. However, even if there is no direct contact with the medium, aggressive vapours and fumes can severely affect the function and life of a sensor.

ifm electronic’s new full-metal ultrasonic sensor is designed to make this problem a thing of the past. From the diaphragm to the connector, the sensor is completely enclosed in high-grade stainless steel, making it resistant to external influences and benefiting from an extended service life. It has a long range of 2500 mm and its measured values can be output in analog or digital formats.

Using IO-Link communication, distance values can be transmitted, parameters can be set, and diagnostic information can be retrieved remotely. Thanks to feedback on the echo quality, the alignment of the sensor can be optimised during installation and the functional reliability can be monitored continuously.

Credit(s)

ifm - South Africa





