Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Webinar on radiometric level measurement

October 2021 News

In this webinar on 28 October, experts from Berthold show you the advantages of a rod source/point detector arrangement. They will explain what makes this combination the superior solution for most level and belt scale measurement tasks.

When designing radiometric level or belt scale measurements, a distinction is usually made between two variants: either a point source/rod detector arrangement, or the option using a rod source and a point detector. Driven by the supposedly lower price, the variant with rod detectors is frequently chosen. Compared to this solution, however, the rod source/point detector arrangement offers decisive advantages in performance, which will be shown and explained in this webinar.

The Berthold experts in radiometric process control will cover the following:

• Why do radiometric measurements with rod sources offer higher long-term stability?

• Why the use of a rod source is beneficial, especially when dealing with interfering process influences and non-destructive testing?

These and other interesting questions about this superior measurement arrangement will be covered in the webinar. To register for the event on Thursday, 28 October, please visit: https://www.berthold.com/en/process-control/register-rod-sources-webinar/


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 257 6100
Fax: 086 531 9682
Email: measure@mecosa.co.za
www: www.mecosa.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Mecosa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From the editor's desk: Is additive manufacturing poised to go mainstream?
March 2021, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News
As digital manufacturing technology pushes its way further towards the production floor, additive manufacturing (3D printing) is emerging as a viable option to complement the more traditional methods ...

Read more...
GE Invests $2,5 million in Johannesburg engineers
October 2021 , News
The Next Engineers program aims to increase the diversity of young people in engineering and reach 3500 local students.

Read more...
Africa Automation Technology Fair 2023 moves to Johannesburg Expo Centre
October 2021, Reed Exhibitions , News
The well-established infrastructure, versatility and the extensive experience of the Johannesburg Expo Centre staff make the venue the perfect new home for AATF.

Read more...
Parker Hannifin announces new two-day online oil and gas event
October 2021, Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa , News
Parker Hannifin has announced that it will hold an online trade show dedicated to the oil and gas industry, on 6 and 7 October.

Read more...
Pepperl+Fuchs acquires Aava Mobile Oy
October 2021, Pepperl+Fuchs , News
On 2 September, Pepperl+Fuchs strengthened its Mobile Computing and Communication business unit through the acquisition of Aava Mobile Oy.

Read more...
Demystify plant modernisation
October 2021, Nidec Control Techniques , News
It is now well understood that technology can offer businesses the cutting edge, putting them ahead of their competitors thanks to increased efficiency.

Read more...
ABB and Stäubli to develop solutions for electric mines
October 2021, ABB South Africa , News
Global industrial electrical connectors providers Stäubli and ABB to explore technologies to support the decarbonisation of mining operations.

Read more...
Exacting industrial gearbox requirements met for DRC mine
October 2021 , News
When a project for a copper mine in the DRC required 55 conveyor drive packages and 25 spare industrial gear units, the mine turned to SEW-EURODRIVE to meet its highly demanding needs.

Read more...
Rockwell Automation launches TechEd Tuesdays
October 2021, Rockwell Automation , News
Connected training using a ground-breaking interactive platform will enable IT professionals to prepare for the future of smart manufacturing.

Read more...
ABB opens Digital Solutions Centre in Johannesburg
October 2021, ABB South Africa , News
ABB recently unveiled its new South African Digital Solutions Centre, which aims to help companies overcome their most pressing technology and digitalisation challenges.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved