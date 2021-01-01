Webinar on radiometric level measurement

In this webinar on 28 October, experts from Berthold show you the advantages of a rod source/point detector arrangement. They will explain what makes this combination the superior solution for most level and belt scale measurement tasks.
When designing radiometric level or belt scale measurements, a distinction is usually made between two variants: either a point source/rod detector arrangement, or the option using a rod source and a point detector. Driven by the supposedly lower price, the variant with rod detectors is frequently chosen. Compared to this solution, however, the rod source/point detector arrangement offers decisive advantages in performance, which will be shown and explained in this webinar.
The Berthold experts in radiometric process control will cover the following:
• Why do radiometric measurements with rod sources offer higher long-term stability?
• Why the use of a rod source is beneficial, especially when dealing with interfering process influences and non-destructive testing?
