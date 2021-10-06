Festo's life science webinar on gas handling opens up new horizons

Precise, energy-saving, silent and fast – for the first time, piezo technology makes gas handling in medical technology and laboratory automation truly efficient. What are the differences compared with proportional solenoid valves? How can specialists in medical technology and laboratory automation easily integrate piezo components into their systems and devices? Festo, the automation specialists, will provide clear answers to these and many more questions in the life science webinar. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, 6 October 2021 from 15:30 to 16:30 pm CET at the following link: https://www.festo.com/gashandling-webinar.

During this webinar, engineers and designers in medical technology, laboratory automation, as well as in the production of consumables, to name a few, will receive a quick overview of the advantages of piezo technology for controlling gases. The participants will learn the principles and advantages of piezo technology and how regulating flow rate and pressure with piezo valves works.

Applications and advantages

Piezo valves use hardly any energy, do not generate heat, are small, light and silent and have a long lifespan. They are approved for air, oxygen and inert gases. Thanks to these properties, they are ideal for mobile, near-patient use in oxygen therapeutic devices or to simulate deceptively real movements in learning robots. But they are also used for dosing shielding gas, for example, filling infusion bags or fast surface-mounted laser welding.

During the last fifteen minutes of the webinar, the participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and exchange information with Thomas Kunert, LifeTech Product Manager at Festo. Kunert brings to the table over 30 years of experience in medical technology and 15 years in product management with a focus on piezo technology.

