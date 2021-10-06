Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Festo's life science webinar on gas handling opens up new horizons

September 2021 News

Precise, energy-saving, silent and fast – for the first time, piezo technology makes gas handling in medical technology and laboratory automation truly efficient. What are the differences compared with proportional solenoid valves? How can specialists in medical technology and laboratory automation easily integrate piezo components into their systems and devices? Festo, the automation specialists, will provide clear answers to these and many more questions in the life science webinar. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, 6 October 2021 from 15:30 to 16:30 pm CET at the following link: https://www.festo.com/gashandling-webinar.

During this webinar, engineers and designers in medical technology, laboratory automation, as well as in the production of consumables, to name a few, will receive a quick overview of the advantages of piezo technology for controlling gases. The participants will learn the principles and advantages of piezo technology and how regulating flow rate and pressure with piezo valves works.

Applications and advantages

Piezo valves use hardly any energy, do not generate heat, are small, light and silent and have a long lifespan. They are approved for air, oxygen and inert gases. Thanks to these properties, they are ideal for mobile, near-patient use in oxygen therapeutic devices or to simulate deceptively real movements in learning robots. But they are also used for dosing shielding gas, for example, filling infusion bags or fast surface-mounted laser welding.

During the last fifteen minutes of the webinar, the participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and exchange information with Thomas Kunert, LifeTech Product Manager at Festo. Kunert brings to the table over 30 years of experience in medical technology and 15 years in product management with a focus on piezo technology.

For more information on this webinar, contact marketing.za@festo.com or call 011 971 5585.


Credit(s)

Email: sales.za@festo.com
www: www.festo.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Festo South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From the editor's desk: Is additive manufacturing poised to go mainstream?
March 2021, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News
As digital manufacturing technology pushes its way further towards the production floor, additive manufacturing (3D printing) is emerging as a viable option to complement the more traditional methods ...

Read more...
Female talent switches on to engineering careers with ABB
September 2021, ABB South Africa , News
ABB’s Sustainability Strategy incorporates driving social progress, equality and diversity to create safe, fair and inclusive working environments and support community building.

Read more...
MESA Africa – call for papers 2021
September 2021, MESA Africa NPC , News
We invite you – the manufacturing community – to submit papers showcasing your success stories and inspiring ideas, coping under restrictions, and illustrating this year’s theme: The Art of the Possible: Manufacturing Without Limits.

Read more...
Hazardous locations seminar and cable gland training
September 2021, Pratley , News
The courses equip artisans and engineers with the skills needed to gain maximum benefit from Pratley’s electrical products.

Read more...
Endress+Hauser integrates concentration measurement specialist
September 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
SensAction was founded in 2008 and has been part of the Endress+Hauser Group since 2017.

Read more...
Omron joins The Valuable 500
September 2021, Omron Electronics , News
The Valuable 500 aims to get leaders of multinational companies to bring about changes in business, society and the economy so that persons with disabilities can realise their true potential.

Read more...
Endress+Hauser honours its inventors
September 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
More than 500 inventors gathered virtually for Endress+Hauser’s 21st Innovators’ Meeting.

Read more...
Neles to acquire the valve and pump businesses of Flowrox
September 2021, Neles South Africa , News
Neles has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire the valve and pump businesses of the Finland-based technology company, Flowrox.

Read more...
Bosch Holdings celebrates 60 years
September 2021 , News
In 1961, it was inconceivable for the founders of Bosch Holdings to have known that 60 years later, the company would have expanded into a global operation.

Read more...
Danfoss completes acquisition of Eaton’s hydraulics business
September 2021, Danfoss , News
Danfoss has officially finalised its US$3,3 billion acquisition of Eaton’s hydraulics business, following confirmation of all necessary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved