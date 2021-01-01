Editor's Choice
Benefits of PowerView CP for pipelines

October 2021 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

Omniflex has developed the PowerView CP (cathodic protection) system over several years to bring up-to-date technology to Impressed Current Cathodic Protection. The key features include the highest efficiency transformer/rectifier units (TRUs) available, web-based remote monitoring, control and testing and reliable industrial grade hardware designed for long life and easy serviceability. The benefits include optimum life cycle costs, field proven reliability, unprecedented remote control and real-time 24/7 monitoring regardless of the location of assets under protection.

At the heart of every PowerView CP TRU is an intelligent microprocessor capable of communicating with the outside world. This capability enables complete remote monitoring and control of every system without additional cost. Settings can be changed, output parameters measured and system testing performed remotely on these smart TRUs without any add-on measuring equipment being required.

Unlike traditional AC mains transformers, which draw a standing load regardless of the load drawn on the output, the PowerView CP smart TRUs use more modern switch-mode power supply technology to deliver smoother, more efficient outputs at up to 90% efficiency, regardless of the output settings. These smart units are also much smaller and lighter than traditional transformer-based types, allowing reduced enclosure sizes and lower shipping and installation costs.

Additional features

Remote communications in any environment: most PowerView CP installations can take advantage of the ubiquitous mobile phone networks to communicate. Where network coverage is unavailable then satellite communications can be used.

Serviceability: all components including the smart T/R modules are designed for easy replacement, providing simple servicing in any location.

Access via the web with cloud storage: remote access to the PowerView CP systems is achieved via the Data2Desktop web-based monitoring service. No additional software or computer equipment is required for remote monitoring and control, all functions are performed through a standard web browser.

Remote monitoring: as for all TRUs in the PowerView CP range, independent monitoring of the key parameters such as output voltage and current, resistance, temperature etc. is included.

Remote control: the output voltage and current settings can be set remotely via the web or a connected scada computer.

Alarms: unheard of on legacy systems where labour was required to collect data and then process and interpret it before taking corrective action. Now, alarms can be set for various conditions such as low output current and under/overload and made available to system management. When connected to the web, these alarms can be sent directly via SMS or e-mail to service personnel.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 207 7466
Fax: +27 31 208 2058
Email: sales@omniflex.com
www: www.omniflex.com
Articles: More information and articles about Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists


